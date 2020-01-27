9 Best Bowling Wrist Braces for Support & Positioning

If more support is what you’re looking for, then the Kool Kontrol Wrist Positioner is might what you need.

Wrist positioning during release and support are huge factors in getting consistent results when rolling bowling balls, and this brace is designed to do just that. Made of a breathable, flexible fabric, the brace has metal supports in both the front and back for added support and comfort.

The three velcro straps help you get a secure, comfortable fit.

You can get the brace in both right- and left-hand styles and in sizes Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large.