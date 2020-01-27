9 Best Bowling Wrist Braces for Support & Positioning

Bowling wrist braces are designed to provide support and proper positioning so you can get more consistency in your game. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular models to help you decide which is the best one for you.
1. Kool Kontrol Bowling Wrist PositionerPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features metal rods on both the back and front of the brace for added support
- The fabric is constructed of breathable materials and sweat dries quickly
- Three velcro straps allows you to get a secure, snug fit
- Some might find the brace a bit bulky
- Some users thought the brace didn't run true to size
- Some users experienced durability issues
If more support is what you’re looking for, then the Kool Kontrol Wrist Positioner is might what you need.
Wrist positioning during release and support are huge factors in getting consistent results when rolling bowling balls, and this brace is designed to do just that. Made of a breathable, flexible fabric, the brace has metal supports in both the front and back for added support and comfort.
The three velcro straps help you get a secure, comfortable fit.
You can get the brace in both right- and left-hand styles and in sizes Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large.
2. Brunswick Bionic Wrist PositionerPrice: $55.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great support, while it helps create a more powerful roll
- Durable, yet lightweight and comfortable, aluminum construction
- There are options to customize multiple wrist cup and lateral positions
- On the pricey side
- Some users said it took a while to get used to it
- This is the model for right-handed players only
Brunswick makes one of the best bowling wrist braces for support in the Bionic Positioner as it allows to customize multiple wrist cup and lateral positions.
Made of durable yet lightweight aluminum, the brace is designed to provide extra support while creating a more powerful roll.
This particular model is for right-handed players, but there is also a Brunswick Bionic Positioner for left-handers.
3. Storm Xtra-Hook Wrist SupportPrice: $28.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets your hand in the ideal position for added lift
- Designed to create extra power and hook
- Velcro straps ensure a secure, comfortable fit
- Some users said it didn't help as much with their hook as they thought it would
- Only available in sizes Medium and Large
- A bit on the pricey side
The Storm Xtra-Hook Wrist Support is designed to give you more power and hook, while providing maximum comfort and durability.
The brace will ensure proper hand positioning for the lift you need while supporting your wrist. The elongated index finger portion helps increase axis rotation.
The brace has velcro straps so you can get a secure, custom fit and it’s easy to get on and off. And it’s compact enough to fit in all bowling bags.
4. Mongoose Optimum Bowling Wrist Support BracePrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design provides excellent wrist support and encourages your fingers to do the work
- Can be used with or without the finger strap
- Designed for a more better roll and lift for more overall consistency
- Some users said they experienced some durability issues (stitching)
- On the pricey side
- Some users thought it took a bit to wear in
The Mongoose Optimum Bowling Wrist Support Brace encourages the fingers to “do the work” while providing excellent wrist support.
In fact, the Optimum can be used with or without the finger strap. You can leave the strap under the fingers or you can put it around them.
The Mongoose Optimum will promote a better roll and lift, leading to more overall consistency.
Need a left-handed brace? Check out the Mongoose Equalizer Wrist Support for lefties.
5. Mueller Green Fitted Wrist BracePrice: $13.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps relieve pain and swelling from carpel tunnel syndrome and other ailments
- It's anti-microbial to help eliminate odors
- Designed to give your thumb and fingers will get full range of motion
- Not specifically designed for bowling
- Some users they experienced some durability issues
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
While not specifically designed for bowling, the Mueller Green Fitted Wrist Brace helps relieve pain and swelling from carpel tunnel syndrome and other ailments that can happen while playing.
Your thumb and fingers will get full range of motion while your wrist and affected area receives maximum support and stability so you can bowl more with less discomfort.
Made of soft, lightweight materials (latex-free and recycled, too), the Mueller Green has two adjustable straps so you can get a custom fit. Another plus, it is anti-microbial to help eliminate odors. It is also unisex.
Browse a wider selection of Mueller Sports Products, including braces, sports tape, and more.
6. Robby’s Revs II Bowling Wrist BracePrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The shorter design provides medium power for light to medium lane oil conditions
- Four forward wrist-cup positions allow for rev control
- Adjustments get your hand in position to change the amount of forward roll and spin
- On the pricey side
- Limited quantities available
- Some users felt it took a while to get used to
The Robby’s Revs II Bowling Wrist Brace has a shorter design and helps you get medium power on light to medium lane oil conditions.
The lateral adjustments help get your hand in the proper position to change the amount of forward roll and spin on the ball, while the four forward wrist-cup positions allow for necessary rev control. The brace is made of extra light, yet durable, duraluminum.
This is for right-handed bowlers, but it’s also available in the Robby’s Revs II left-handed model.
7. Storm C4 Wrist PositionerPrice: $66.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Single switch allows for cup and wrist angle adjustment at the same time
- The palm strap and adjustable wrist and forearm strap gets you a secure fit
- Removable hand and wrist pads can be washed
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the wrist strap came undone too easily
- Some users said the hinge pin broke too easily
The Storm C4 Bowling Wrist Positioner is designed to get you a secure fit and the support you need to raise your game to the next level.
Some of the top features include a palm strap with an adjustable wrist/forearm strap to get a custom fitting, a single switch that allows you to adjust the cup and wrist angle at the same time, a heavy duty anchor spare shooting adjuster, and embroidered logos.
The pads can be removed and washed. The brace is available in both right- and left-handed styles.
8. Brunswick Shot Repeater XPrice: $23.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Metal inserts in the front and back provide ample wrist support
- The fabric absorbs moisture and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable
- Promotes proper wrist positioning to get you a more consistent shot
- Some users felt the velcro didn't last long
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
- This is for right-handed players only
If you’re someone who doesn’t want a lot of bulk in their bowling wrist braces, then check out the Brunswick Shot Repeater X.
The brace promotes proper wrist positioning so you get more consistent shot. There are metal inserts in both the front and back which provide excellent support while locking your wrist in place. The fabric is lightweight and absorbs moisture to keep you cool and comfortable. There are also three velcro straps so you’ll get a secure fit.
This particular model is for right-handers, but there is also a left-handed Brunswick Shot Repeater X, as well.
9. BraceUp Wrist SupportPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There's extra cushioning in the palm for more comfort
- Breathable construction keeps your hand dry and moisture free
- The brace is designed to give your fingers full range of motion
- Some users felt the brace didn't offer a lot of support
- Some users thought the thum hole was too small
- Some users felt the material was a little too rough
If you’re looking for an affordable option while getting the support you need, then look no further than the BraceUp Wrist Support Brace.
The brace features two splints (one on top and one on the bottom) for rigid support, but the design is so that your fingers won’t be restricted and you’ll get full range of motion.
Other highlights include extra padding on the palm, breathable materials to keep your hand dry and free of moisture, and a velcro strap.
Why Use Bowling Wrist Braces?
Wrist support is pretty important when it comes to bowling. A wrist brace not only will provide that support, but it will also keep your wrist in proper position for more consistent rolls. If you've ever played, if your wrist gets out of position, there's a very good chance your ball isn't going to go where you want it to. And, perhaps, in the gutter.
What is Difference Between Bowling Gloves & Braces?
While the brace helps provide wrist support and positioning, bowling gloves are designed to help you grip the ball better in throughout your approach and release. That obviously will help get you more control and more consistency. Bowling gloves also reduce the strain wrists, hands, and fingers.
