Key Details Revealed on Myles Garrett’s Reinstatement

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett finally have a timeline on a possible reinstatement thanks to new information provided by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The commissioner said he plans to meet with the Browns indefinitely suspended defensive end within the next 60 days to make a decision on reinstatement, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Goodell made the statement before his annual Super Bowl press conference from Miami.

Garrett — who was on track for a second Pro Bowl season with 10 sacks — was hit with an indefinite suspension from the NFL after he ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but reports indicate he will likely not miss anytime during the 2020 season.

NFL Reportedly Open-Minded When it Comes to Myles Garrett

As Goodell has referenced previously, the suspension and fines for Garrett and the others who were involved were among the harshest in NFL history.

In all, 33 players were fined for the fight, including a $250,000 fine for both franchises. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 when it was all added up.

“It’s just not Myles Garrett here,” Goodell previously said of the suspension, via WKYC. “Obviously he was the starting [point] but we suspended three different players in that. It’s probably, I would say, the most significant discipline we’ve had from any single incident in our history, although we don’t keep that stat, but I’d be surprised if it wasn’t.

“It was in my view and I think our football people, something that had to be dealt with very quickly and very firmly to make it clear to the players that is not acceptable. And I’d add one other thing: and to the clubs. Because we also fined the clubs, both clubs, for having been the clubs that participated in this. Not that they were necessarily responsible for it, but they’re accountable for it and that’s the message we want them to understand.”

After his suspension was upheld, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s unlikely Garrett misses time in 2020.

“The NFL will be open-minded and listen to Garrett during the offseason meeting, and if his behavior is what the league hopes it will be and his answers are accurate, there’s a strong chance he will not miss any playing time in 2020, according to sources,” Schefter said.

Myles Garrett Has Expressed Remorse Over Incident

Garrett — who has described himself as a pacifist in the past — expressed remorse over the incident shortly after it happened in a statement.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett wrote. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

