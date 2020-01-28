Nets To Get DeAndre Jordan Back, Kyrie Irving’s Status Uncertain

The Nets will take on the Pistons on Wednesday and they will likely have DeAndre Jordan back in action for the contest, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Jordan, who signed with the Nets this past offseason, dislocated his finger and has been sidelined since January 20.

In 37 games with Brooklyn this season, Jordan has scored 8.0 points and grabbed 9.7 rebounds per game. He’s making 65.6% of his attempts, most of which come in the paint.

Kyrie Irving’ Status Remains Unclear

It’s not certain if Kyrie Irving will play in the game, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Irving didn’t play in Sunday’s contest against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden after learning about the death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident over the weekend, along with his daughter and seven other people. While there was talk of the NBA postponing games, only one (the Clippers-Lakers tilt) was postponed.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said he didn’t want to speak for Irving, though he knew that Kyrie and Kobe were close and that the point guard was “tremendously affected” by the star’s passing. None of the Nets players or coaches have looked at the tape from Sunday’s game as Atkinson didn’t believe that he could evaluate the team’s performance fairly as they played just hours after hearing of Kobe’s death. The coach added that he would have preferred if the Nets didn’t play on Sunday.

