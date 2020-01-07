Star Rapper Gives Birthday Shout out to Lamar Jackson [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens are getting set to take on the Houston Texans in the second round of the NFL playoffs, and they will have a major fan in Drake supporting them this weekend.

After hearing of Lamar Jackson’s birthday, the rapper took to the internet to wish Jackson well and also give him some love. Here’s a look at the post:

Naturally, in the aftermath, several began to call for a potential curse given Drake’s cloudy history with supporting favored teams that have lost games. The Ravens roll into the playoffs heavy favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy, and many are hoping Drake posting about Jackson isn’t the kiss of death for the team.

Regardless of that, it’s neat to see another fantastic connection for the young quarterback, who several have been taking note of in recent months given his superb play.

Lamar Jackson Comments on Drake

Speaking on Tuesday, Jackson tried to play it cool as it relates to Drake giving him a shout out, but even he had to admit to being a bit excited by the honor.

“It was pretty cool. I’ve been talking to Drake for the longest, you guys don’t know that. But it was pretty cool. Everybody’s been telling me. So it’s dope. It’s great,” Jackson said at his news conference.

What does Jackson think of all the big name love he’s been getting in recent months from names like Al Pacino and now Drake?

“It don’t hit me sometimes, you know. With all those guys knowing about me, I just cherish it,” he said.

Lamar Jackson NFL MVP Favorite

According to several in league circles behind the scenes, Jackson is the overwhelming favorite for league MVP, and it isn’t exactly close. In an annual piece picking out awards by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the writer spoke with several personalities and the votes were close to unanimous for Jackson as the league’s most valuable player.

Here’s a look at what Pelissero wrote about Jackson, who placed well ahead of Russell Wilson in the minds of many who were asked:

“It was a runaway win for Jackson, who received 19 votes to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s five. “He’s just been so unique,” an NFC executive said of Jackson, who has thrown for 2,889 yards and an NFL-high 33 touchdowns while running for a QB-record 1,103 yards in his second season. “The stats alone give him the award, but what he’s done for that team, the energy he’s brought to that city, the energy he’s brought to his whole locker room — they’re just playing on a different level. And no one’s really figured out how to stop him.” The Ravens are 12-2 and on a 10-game winning streak, moving into position for the AFC’s top seed. They overhauled their offense in the offseason under new coordinator Greg Roman to maximize the impact of Jackson’s rare running and playmaking ability. And Jackson has developed as a passer, too. “He puts so much goddamn pressure on you,” an AFC executive said. Multiple execs who voted for Wilson (28 TDs, 109.3 passer rating) made their case in part on his longevity, since teams have eight years of tape to use in devising a plan against him. Many teams are still facing Jackson, and that scheme, for the first time. “I think Baltimore’s defense has put [Jackson] in a lot of [good] spots,” one GM said, noting that Don Martindale’s ascending unit takes pressure off Jackson and the offense. “If I had to go win a game right now, what quarterback would I take? I’d take Russell Wilson.”

Indeed, Jackson has been a human cheat code much of the season, so it only stands to reason that most feel he will be an easy MVP selection. He’s not only got the numbers but the silly highlight-reel plays which help make such awards a slam dunk in the court of public opinion.

This isn’t to discredit Wilson, who’s also had a great season. Simply, Jackson has been that good and that eye-opening to those who pay the closest attention.

In the court of public opinion, Jackson has made quite a few fans already. Add Drake to that ever-growing list.

