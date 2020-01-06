Updated Odds to Win Super Bowl After First Round of Playoffs Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens spent the weekend resting up and watching the first round of the 2020 NFL playoffs play out, and the result of the games did little to change their status as favorites.

A peek at the current odds after the first weekend of action shows Baltimore still leading the way with current 2-1 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are next at 3-1, while the Green Bay Packers are at 8-1. The Seattle Seahawks are 15-1, while the Minnesota Vikings are 18-1. The biggest long shots? The Tennessee Titans at 35-1 and the Houston Texans at 40-1.

Obviously, the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints being eliminated from the postseason helped shed a ton of light on this picture and shake up the list of favorites moving forward to another weekend.

Ravens Rolling Into Playoffs Undefeated

For many reasons, the Ravens have been seen as the easy answer to the question of who is the biggest favorite. Folks think given their elite play on offense, opportunistic defense and quality special teams, Baltimore could be a force.

Interestingly, though, those are only a few of the reasons the Ravens should be considered favorites. Perhaps the biggest is how much momentum they will roll into the 2020 postseason with.

In terms of teams in the AFC, the Ravens have been the hottest squad coming in, given their 8-0 record. Only the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs have a better mark.

Momentum can mean everything or nothing at all, but at the very least, the team will roll into the playoffs with plenty of confidence given this mark. It only helps to make them bigger favorites in the end.

Odds Show Ravens a Super Bowl Favorite

Interestingly enough, the Ravens could be the overwhelming favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy according to ESPN FPI. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley shared, that metric sees Baltimore as the hands-down favorite to win the title at nearly 35.5%.

Interestingly enough, the Kansas City Chiefs came in second position at 22.1%, but to the Ravens, they were a distant second. Third was the San Francisco 49ers at 18.7%. Other chic contenders, such as the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers didn’t even hit double digits.

Obviously, as this shows, the Ravens are huge favorites heading into the postseason. That only be more true given how good they have looked coming into the playoffs.

Chiefs Remain Ravens Biggest Hurdle

As the odds show, given how hot both teams have looked, it’s obvious the road through the AFC postseason and the eventual Super Bowl might still travel through Kansas City. The one game they have lost in frustrating fashion was their contest against the Chiefs, which was a road game. If there’s a team that does match up with the Ravens, it’s the Chiefs, who possess plenty of the same elements that make Baltimore successful in a young, exciting quarterback and a fun offense.

Is Ravens-Chiefs rematch a possible AFC title game contender? It’s possible, so stay tuned. If it happens, the Ravens would host the game in Baltimore, which could give them a significant advantage.

For now, though, they remain in the drivers seat in terms of being favorites.

