Lamar Jackson Makes Incredible Juke on Bills Defender [WATCH]

On the football field, there’s nothing Lamar Jackson can’t do for the Baltimore Ravens at quarterback, including making plays which seem insane to the average person.

Against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson once again turned in such a play. On what looked like a simple run for a loss of yardage, Jackson was able to shake his way away from the defense and leave a defender completely bewildered in his wake with a move which can only be described as electric.

Here’s a look at the amazing move:

On the run, Jackson was able to go over 1,000 yards on the season, which is a very insane statistic to note for a quarterback. It’s not typically passers that are able to run for that many yards, so his ability to run has been very special to note so far this season. Arguably, stats like this show just how dramatic Jackson is managing to change the NFL game this season.

Not only does Jackson make the routine plays, but he makes plenty of insane ones as well. Add this to his greatest hits ledger for the 2019 season on the field.

Lamar Jackson’s Best Highlights

As Jackson has made moves all over the field, it’s time to take a step back and appreciate some of his bigger jukes and amazing plays this year. Fortunately, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman showed off some clips of Jackson doing his thing and some of the greatest plays he’s had on the field.

Here’s a look at some of Jackson’s biggest plays so far this season:

Obviously, these are phenomenal to note, but Jackson is hardly finished. He will have the rest of the 2019 regular season and the playoffs to make his mark with more special moments.

At this point, however, it’s more than exciting to remember what got Jackson to this point in his career in an explosive season.

It seems likely this move might be able to top all of those moves when all is said and done given the degree of difficulty.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. Thus far coming into today’s game, Jackson has put up 2,532 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Plays like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, even on a short gain.

READ NEXT: Analyst Shows Lamar Jackson’s Huge Plays