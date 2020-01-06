Carson Wentz Provides Update on Head Injury

It was the hit heard around the world. Everyone had an opinion. Everyone except Carson Wentz.

One day after Jadeveon Clowney knocked the Eagles quarterback out of a wild-card game — via a controversial and damaging helmet-to-helmet hit — Wentz provided an update on social media.

He said he was “so dang proud” of this Eagles team and called head injuries a “scary thing.” Wentz thanked everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

Wentz wrote: “So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys! “Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers— Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him 🙏🏻 Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows 👊🏻 Onward to next year… big things comin’, believe that! #flyeaglesfy

Carson Wentz Thanks Every Eagles Player for Great Year

It’s not in his DNA to sit and sulk, or to play the blame game. Instead, Carson Wentz wanted to thank everyone for a great ride.

After Sunday night’s 17-9 loss, the Eagles quarterback went around the locker room and thanked each teammate for gutting it out. Wentz stopped at every player’s stall, on offense and on defense, and made sure each man knew his effort was appreciated.

“He’s like apologizing and stuff,” Malcolm Jenkins said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s like, ‘Bro, it’s out of your control.’ He didn’t let us down at all. We wouldn’t be in this spot without Carson.”

Boston Scott said that Carson Wentz after the game went to each player’s locker and thanked them for their contributions this season. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 6, 2020

His teammates are behind him 100-percent. No questions asked, contrary to reports that Wentz had been seen as aloof and selfish.

“You hate to see it,” Boston Scott said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I didn’t see the hit but you hate to see it. We’re behind him, he’s our leader, we have the utmost confidence in him.”