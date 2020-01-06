Jadeveon Clowney Attacks Eagles Fans, Expects Death Threats over Controversial Hit

Philly fans have a certain reputation across the United States. In Seattle, one player is expecting the worst.

Jadeveon Clowney delivered a brain-damaging and game-ending helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Carson Wentz out of his wild-card -playoff game for the Eagles. It was the quarterback’s first career start in the postseason and he finished by going 1-for-4 for three yards before exiting with a concussion.

In the aftermath, Clowney was feeling the heat from the Philly faithful on social media once the game ended. The Seahawks’ elite pass-rusher — a player the Eagles reportedly tried to trade for back in August — complained he was expecting to get death threats from the “worst fans in the world.”

Jadeveon Clowney to USA Today on hit on Carson Wentz 😳 "There might be death threats" Philly has “worst fans in the world” He told @RobMaaddi “These fans hate me. They think I tried to kill Nick Foles. It was a bang-bang play”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/dDuF2VWne1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 6, 2020

It’s not the first time Clowney has drawn the ire of Eagles fans. He tried to decapitate former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles last year and was fined $40,110 for the dirty hit. Predictably, he defended it at the time by telling Pro Football Talk it was a “good, clean hit.” It sure looks like Clowney grabbed Foles’ face-mask and drove him to the ground. You be the judge.

Remember Clowney did not get a facemask call on Nick Foles. Wentz was on the ground when Clowney hit him helmet to helmet and drove his head to the ground. Wentz was already down though by previous contact. Calls don’t match the severity on the hits.

pic.twitter.com/Q7RSTot4IQ — JimW (@jimw6644) January 5, 2020

DK Metcalf Explodes for 160 Yards in Seahawks Win

DK Metcalf — another guy the Eagles passed on, this one in the draft — decided to show Philadelphia what they missed out on.

The rookie receiver saved his best game for the playoffs as he exploded for 160 yards on seven catches in Seattle’s wild-card victory. His 36-yard catch on a crucial 3rd-and-10 late in the fourth quarter sealed the win and put him on the national map among elite receivers — if he wasn’t already.

He also had a dazzling 53-yard touchdown catch where he fell down, got up and stumbled into the end zone before being touched. Avonte Maddox attempted a tackle, just missed. No one could catch him, though. Metcalf has racked up 13 catches for 241 yards in the past month.

DK Metcalf made the game-sealing catch and waved off Eagles fans 👋 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IhAA7d94fO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

Metcalf’s 160 yards set a new record for the most receiving yards by a rookie receiver in his first playoff game. Metcalf (6-foot-3, 228 pounds) was the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. Talent and immeasurables were never issues. It was the focus and maturity. Well, looks like everyone made a mistake.

The Eagles had a chance to nab Metcalf with the 57th overall pick but instead chose J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round. Fair or not, the two are forever linked. Arcega-Whiteside had no catches — one just missed his outstretched fingertips — and Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards.

