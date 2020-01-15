Legendary Eagles WR Selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

It may have taken 36 years but the greatest wide receiver in Eagles history is finally getting the keys to Canton.

Welcome to football immortality, Harold Carmichael. The lanky kid from Florida will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August as part of the NFL’s Centennial Slate of inductees, a class honoring the league’s 100th anniversary.

His enshrinement was first announced on Wednesday morning on NFL Network’s Good Morning, Football show. Carmichael, who retired in 1984 after 13 amazing years in Philadelphia, had already been selected to the Eagles’ team Hall of Fame in 1987.

The 70-year-old holds every major receiving record in franchise history, leading the Eagles in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879) and receiving touchdowns (79). In an era when tall powerful pass-catchers were rare in the league, the 6-foot-8 target was unstoppable — and undeniably ahead of his time.

Carmichael led all NFL wide receivers in receptions (549), receiving yards (8,414) and receiving touchdowns (77) from 1973-83. In 1973, Carmichael posted 67 catches for 1,116 receiving yards while averaging 79.7 yards per game — all league-highs in their respective statistical categories.

In addition to the numbers, he has the accolades. Carmichael was a four-time Pro-Bowl selection and made second-team All-Pro on three different occasions. He was voted the 1980 NFL Man of the Year and selected to the 1970s All-Decade Team. His 589 receptions from 1971-83 were the most by any receiver in the NFL during that span.

“Congratulations to Harold Carmichael on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Our entire organization is so proud to see Harold earn this well-deserved honor. Harold revolutionized the wide receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his era and in the history of our franchise.”

“Harold has served as a role model, mentor, and friend to so many during his four-plus decades in Philadelphia as a player, executive, and ambassador,” continued Lurie, via the Eagles official team website. “He is a one-of-a-kind person who loves this organization, who loves this city and its fans, and who treats everyone with dignity and respect. We are excited to celebrate this honor with Harold and his family.”

