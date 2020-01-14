Two Former Fan-Favorite Eagles Rumored for Coaching & Front Office Jobs

Eagles GM Howie Roseman promised that more additions were coming to the organization in the coming weeks. Roseman, in his words, wanted to infuse both objective and subjective voices.

One week removed from those end-of-year remarks, the team has begun a league-wide search for three vital coaching positions: offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach.

There has also been a growing sentiment coming out of South Philadelphia that the Eagles will upgrade their front office and personnel departments. The latter may come out of necessity as Andrew Berry — their vice-president of football operations — continues to get invited on more dates than the Bachelor.

Either way, two former fan-favorite Eagles players have suddenly (perhaps unwillingly) put their names in the conversation: Brian Dawkins and Connor Barwin. While Roseman was vague with how he was going to alter the organization’s leadership, it certainly sounded like these two guys could fit the bill.

“We try to have different perspectives, just objective and subjective so that we are not getting married,” Roseman said last week. “I know for me personally, one of my weaknesses is getting attached to our players.”

Source: The #Eagles denied the #Panthers permission to interview Andrew Berry for their executive VP job. Philly can’t deny the #Browns the right because their opening is for a GM. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2020

“There’s no doubt about it,” Roseman continued. “We have a lot of voices who are not afraid to air their opinion, and I think that we always want that and obviously we have the coaching staff, too, who gives us their opinions, as well.”

Brian Dawkins Could Take Over as Defensive Backs Coach

For starters, Brian Dawkins has been gaining momentum as a possible candidate to replace outgoing defensive backs coach Cory Undlin.

The Hall-of-Fame safety hasn’t commented on the situation but an unfounded rumor was making the rounds and makes sense. (UPDATE: The initial report about Dawkins taking over as defensive backs coach has been shot down as a hoax by the editor).

It may be worth exploring and considering, though. Dawkins was known for his passion and grit on the football field, traits this Eagles secondary desperately needs. Would the 46-year-old want it? Probably not.

Remember, Dawkins stepped down from a front-office role in 2018 in order to pursue other endeavors like philanthropy and entrepreneurship, including promoting a stylish brand of hats.

Dawk worked on the side during Super Bowl year with many of DBs and LBs. They raved about what he taught them, both TD technique-wise and preparation. https://t.co/vrdrwczHn3 — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) January 13, 2020

“I have put a lot of time and prayer into this decision, and after talking it over with my family and listening to the Lord, I am being called in a different direction as I take the next step in my life and career,” Dawkins told the team’s official website at the time. “Although I am leaving my full-time role in football operations, I will always be a part of the Eagles family and the Philadelphia community.”

Connor Barwin Could Get Role in Player Personnel Department

Connor Barwin has been itching to get back with the Eagles since last summer. He openly lobbied to come back as a player and serve as a situational pass-rusher.

While that didn’t happen, the Eagles did honor him twice during the regular season by naming him the honorary captain. The mutual respect is there. On Monday, the 33-year-old was spotted attending a practice for the East-West Shrine Game.

The all-star game will be played on Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in Tampa and showcases some of the best and brightest stars in college football. It’s the first major event of the pre-draft process for NFL teams and the players on the field are all considered high-level prospects that are projected to go in the early rounds of April’s draft.

Connor Barwin is here at the 2020 Shrine Game. Rumors are he may be looking at a personnel job in Philly. pic.twitter.com/51XZ7wkl8G — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 13, 2020

The fact that Barwin was there — and rumored to be in the mix for a personnel gig in Philly — may prove GM Howie Roseman is dead serious about injecting much-needed adrenaline into the front office.

Barwin’s energy and enthusiasm is contagious, and extending an olive branch at this crucial juncture in the offseason scouting program would give him an inside track on a front-office job.

Barwin officially retired on Oct. 14 and shared some thoughts on what playing in Philadelphia meant to him in an open letter penned to the Eagles’ official website.

“I recently made the decision to retire from the game because I just knew it was time. I played 10 years and I knew it was time to move on to the next chapter of my life,” Barwin wrote. “I had a great career, tons of memorable moments, and I knew it was a good time to step away. And physically, it was the right time, as well. I wanted to leave in good health.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!