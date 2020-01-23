Eagles Interview Browns Assistant for Coaching Job: Report

The Eagles’ search for a new coach is heating up. Well, maybe it’s more of a mild boil.

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Eagles officially interviewed DeWayne Walker on Thursday for their role of secondary coach. The position was opened up in Philadelphia after Corey Undlin left to take the job as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Walker was informed that he will not be retained in Cleveland by new head coach (and noted Philly native) Kevin Stefanski. The 59-year-old assistant joined the Browns in 2017 as defensive backs coach and has 13 years coaching experience in the NFL.

The Browns ranked seventh in the league in passing defense, yielding just 216.9 yards per game and 25 touchdowns. They were tied for eighth-best in interceptions with 14, including nine from their defensive backs. Walker has been largely credited with helping develop Denzel Ward into a shutdown cornerback as he turned into a Pro-Bowl player in his 2018 rookie year.

In addition to filling the void of secondary coach, the Eagles are also looking for a new offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and defensive line coach. There are reports they will keep the latter in-house with Matt Burke, although the other two openings remain long ongoing searches.

Eagles Discussed Coaching Job with Josh McCown

Josh McCown was rumored to be a candidate for Eagles offensive coordinator, as previously reported by Heavy.com. McCown had expressed a desire back in training camp to possibly extend his career as a coach in the NFL.

Apparently, the Eagles discussed the possibility of McCown coming on board as an assistant coach with the 40-year-old. Per The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the veteran quarterback told the team that he wasn’t ready to retire and wanted to explore playing in what would be his 18th NFL season. It’s unclear if Philadelphia actually offered McCown a job, but the title of offensive coordinator was reportedly on the table.

The Eagles remain the only team in the league without an offensive coordinator after Gary Kubiak accepted an offer with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. Kubiak had been an assistant head coach and offensive advisor last year for the Houston Texans.

Former Redskins GM Serving as Eagles’ Front Office Assistant

According to Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, Scot McCloughan has been working in Philadelphia as a front-office consultant for three years. McCloughan previously served as GM for both the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.

The 48-year-old runs his own private scouting service out of Colorado, per Kempski, and joined the Eagles in 2017. He has long been known as a top talent evaluator in NFL circles and helped the Browns out in 2018 on draft day. GM Howie Roseman has alluded to wanting more resources in the front office, particularly on the personnel side.

“I would say our front office, I say this, I’m extremely prideful in our front office,” Roseman told reporters at the end of the season. “I think we have a great front office. We lost obviously a GM candidate in Joe Douglas. We have a very talented front office staff.”

