Ex-Eagles RB Signs with New Philadelphia Sports Franchise

Jay Ajayi only played 21 total snaps this season and gained just 30 yards. Now he’s moving on to a new career.

The 26-year-old running back has signed a contract to represent the Philadelphia Union as an e-sport FIFA player, per The Verge. The Union play as Philadelphia’s professional soccer franchise as part of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The new role will see Ajayi compete as a professional video gamer in the FIFA eWorld Cup, a tournament that allows millions to compete online in the latest edition of the popular FIFA video-game series. It has been recognized as the largest online eSports game, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Philadelphia will always hold a special place in my heart,” Ajayi said in a statement. “I am blessed to be able to represent the city through e-sports and to be one of the first pro athletes to become a professional gamer. Representing the Philadelphia Union for eMLS combines two of my greatest passions outside of football, soccer and gaming. I’m a competitor, so you’re going to see me give my all for the Union at every eMLS event this year.”

Ajayi, who was picked up by the Eagles last November, only appeared in three games for Philadelphia as he continued to fight back from a torn ACL injury. He was seemingly replaced in the backfield by young upstart Boston Scott. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 as a member of the Miami Dolphins and won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2018 after rushing for 184 yards in three postseason games.

Boston Scott Wows with Epic Social Media Post

Speaking of Boston Scott, the diminutive running back posted a classic social media picture showing himself looking like a baby Yoda. The breakout star channeled his inner Yoda for the second half of the season and willed the Eagles into the playoffs.

Thankful for my teammates, coaches, and organization. Thank you Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/O2cW4u1E2l — Boston Scott (@BostonScott2) January 6, 2020

Yoda, described as “small in size but wise and powerful” trained Jedi for 800 years in the Star Wars movies, and is one of the most popular characters from the beloved movie franchise. Scott, of course, displayed many similar qualities during his rise to stardom on the football field. He finished with 245 rushing yards on 61 carries, plus another 204 receiving yards on 24 receptions.

Boston Scott is becoming a Philadelphia legend. #FlyEaglesFly @BostonScott2 📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/lb44HQLWMD — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2019

His five touchdowns down the stretch helped the Eagles win the NFC East. Perhaps Scott’s biggest claim to fame was an epic spin move, one where he actually twirled around in the wrong direction, en route to a game-deciding touchdown to beat the New York Giants on Dec. 29. The 5-foot-6 rusher had three total touchdowns in that game.

“The fact that I’ve had my opportunities, Doug Pederson has had confidence in me, the coaching staff has had confidence in me, I’m really grateful to be out there because I have definitely made mistakes, but it’s been real cool,” Scott told reporters after the Giants game, via EagleMaven. “This league is all about being able to produce and after the last Giants game they talked about continuing to learn, continuing to grow, continuing to adjust to the game and just making the best of my opportunities.”

