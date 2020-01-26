Eagles Should Pursue Pro-Bowl Safety in Free Agency

Safety has suddenly become a position of concern for the Eagles. They may want to strongly consider a former Pro-Bowl player in free agency.

Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry is reportedly attempting a comeback for the 2020 season, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. While the Eagles are (kind of) set at the position right now, with Malcolm Jenkins manning the free-safety spot and Rodney McLeod at the strong-safety position — but that could change in a hurry.

Jenkins has openly expressed his desire for a new contract and he won’t budge. He isn’t playing next season under the same deal. Meanwhile, McLeod is a free agent who remains unsigned and Philadelphia has made no indication he is a lock to return.

Even if both players come back and play nice, the Eagles would still need a third safety for their “big nickel” package. Berry could be the perfect fit, depending on the compensation he is looking for.

From @gmfb: Former #Chiefs S Eric Berry‘s absence from the #NFL this past season was intentional. He plans to return in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Xd32c8p7fJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2020

Berry was one of the best safeties in the league during his prime but he has appeared in just three regular-season games over the past three years. There is no guarantee he comes back as the same dominant player he once was. Still, it’s got to be a tempting move for GM Howie Roseman to at least think about.

The 31-year-old is a five-time Pro-Bowl selection and earned first-team All-Pro honors on three different occasions. The former fifth overall pick in the 2010 draft has recorded 14 career interceptions and 51 pass breakups.

McLeod Interested in Staying in Philadelphia for 2020

Rodney McLeod tore his Achilles tendon in Week 3 of the 2018 season and worked his tail off to get back for the start of the Eagles’ 2019 campaign.

When he lined up for a playoff snap on Jan.5, it was the safety’s first playoff appearance since winning the Super Bowl. He savored every moment of it.

“Any play, it can be taken away from you,” McLeod told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It put things in perspective for me. I feel like I always play the game with a lot of passion and energy.”

It certainly seems like McLeod’s preference is to remain in Philadelphia but the team might not feel the same way. They could go out and spend big money on a veteran safety, like the Patriots’ Devin McCourty or the Redskins’ HaHa Clinton-Dix. More likely, they will draft a potential replacement in April (Kyle Dugger anyone?).

“He’s such a consistent player for us and again, he just gives us such a sense of calm on the field because he’s such a good communicator,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of McLeod, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s certainly a valuable part of our team.”

Free agency begins at 4 p.m. on March 18 when teams can start negotiating with players. McLeod inked a five-year, $35 million deal in 2016 and earned $1.5 million in base salary in 2019, per Spotrac.