Israel Adesanya Goes on NSFW Rant Aimed at Jon Jones

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya went on an expletive-filled rant directed at UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones earlier today. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, The Last Stylebender was asked about the possibility of fighting at 205 pounds this year and the potential of a match with light heavyweight kingpin Jones.

The conversation about Bones starts at 2:32:12 of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show posted today. Warning: Adesanya’s reply to Helwani’s question contains explicit language.

In his reply, he mentions that although he and Jones haven’t been in the same room together, “eventually we will see each other at some point, and he’s gonna have to see me, like everyone else does.”

The only time The Last Stylebender has seen Jones in person was when the light heavyweight champ was walking out for his UFC 239 match against Thiago Santos. Adesanya also notes that when Jones does see him in person, he will realize that Adesanya isn’t as small as he thinks.

The Last Stylebender is anticipating the inevitable match between him and Jones, saying, “I’m coming for him,” and “in 2021, you’ll see.”

