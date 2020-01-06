UFC’s Mike Perry and Actor Michael Jai White Get Into Twitter Feud

UFC welterweight brawler Mike “Platinum” Perry has got an issue with an action movie star. Last month, Michael Jai White uploaded a video onto YouTube that features him talking about working with the late Kimbo Slice on a movie set. Well, Perry has not taken too kindly to what White says in the video.

Here is the video that Michael Jai White posted:

It features a voice-over of White describing his interaction with Slice in a specific scene of the 2009 movie “Blood and Bone.” Slice, whose real name is Kevin Ferguson and is best known for his street fighting videos, and brief stints in multiple MMA promotions, is playing a typical jailhouse bad guy who is about to be pulverized by the protagonist, White.

The video shows off various takes of White attacking Slice with lightning-speed strikes. What Perry is fired up about is White’s narration of the scene and how the movie star perceived Slice’s fighting abilities.

The scene had Slice use a rubber knife to try and stab White. As he went to use it, White struck him quickly, took the knife and stabbed Slice in the shoulder.

In the YouTube video, Jai claims that Slice was struggling with the scene because the fighter couldn’t see White’s punches coming.

White said, “Kimbo needed to react like he’s being punched, but he claimed he couldn’t see it.”

Later, as per Slice’s request, White attempted to teach Slice this specific striking technique. The video gets into White showing Slice the “un-telegraphed technique” that required immense speed.

To White’s disappointment, the training session didn’t go that well as Slice “became a little too frustrated with the process. He was still a little too freaked out and felt dominated, and sometimes that messes with a fighter’s psyche.”

Slice, who passed away from heart failure in 2016, has many fans out there, and one of them is Mike Perry. After watching White’s video, Perry had a few choice words to tweet:

An actor recently was saying how he was trying to teach kimbo something too difficult for kimbo to grasp. I think you actors better stay in the movies. 1 knee make your nose look like special effects — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2020

He then followed up with another tweet challenging the movie star to backyard, bare-knuckle fight; something Slice is well-know for.

I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the fuck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV #Or #For #Free 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2020

White didn’t stay silent as he answered both of Platinum’s tweets:

I like Mike Perry, that's why I follow him! Maybe he “FEELS” I meant to diss Kimbo but he’s wrong. Slice was my friend RIP, and many extracted the positive, teachable moment I intended. https://t.co/e3omWbqFa3 — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) January 5, 2020

He then followed up with another tweet responding to Perry’s backyard brawl request by taking a jab at Perry’s UFC ranking.

Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20?😏I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard! https://t.co/kxKdE5BTzO — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) January 5, 2020

As exciting as this back and forth is, fans shouldn’t be holding their breath for this fight. White is a successful, 52-year-old movie star, and Perry is a 28-year-old professional UFC fighter.

Platinum has become a popular fighter in the UFC with his brawling style and eccentric personality. After a strong start in the promotion, Perry has gone 2–5 in his last seven bouts, and he’ll be looking to rebound with a strong performance in his next outing.