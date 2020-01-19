Tom Brady Tried to Help Jimmy Garoppolo Find a Girlfriend on Blind Date

Prior to Jimmy Garoppolo being traded to the 49ers, the quarterback began his career with the Patriots and even received some girlfriend advice from Tom Brady. Garoppolo does not appear to have a girlfriend, but the Niners quarterback admitted that Brady offered him some advice on how to handle dating. Garoppolo has no plans to reveal the specifics of Brady’s off-field advice.

“I can’t tell you that,” Garoppolo told Bleacher Report in 2018. “That’s top-secret stuff.”

Garoppolo even went on a double date with Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen as the couple tried to set him up with one of their model friends when he was still with the Patriots. Bleacher Report detailed what little info is available for what was a fascinating double-date.

Brady and Gisele Bündchen once organized a double date with Garoppolo and a model friend of theirs, but the relationship did not work out.

Earlier this season, Garoppolo was linked to a woman who works in bottle service, but there is little evidence to show they are an item.

Jimmy G’s Date With Adult Film Star Kiara Mia Made National News in 2018

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's Date Causes A StirMany football fans and non-fans alike have an opinion on the Garoppolo's choice for a recent date, porn star Kiara Mia. Emily Turner reports. (7/19/18) 2018-07-20T00:42:46.000Z

Garoppolo seemed surprised after cameras found him during a date with adult film star Kiara Mia prior to the 2018 season. Garoppolo called the date a “learning experience.” While Mia spoke highly of Garoppolo, it looks like their relationship did not advance much farther than their first date.

“Life is different now,” Jimmy said, per TMZ. “My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I’m not on there a ton. But my life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] said, it is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.”

The attention is nothing new for Garoppolo even though the spotlight is a bit bigger than his college days at Eastern Illinois. Garoppolo’s friend and former Eastern Illinois teammate John Wurm told Bleacher Report in 2018 that he has not seen Garoppolo date anyone.

“And, obviously, he got the girl attraction [in college],” Wurm explained, per Bleacher Report. “It was ridiculous. Jim never led a girl on, though, or dated a girl.”

Garoppolo Was Previously Linked to Model Alexandra King

Jimmy Garoppolo Shows Major PDA with Woman Outside San Jose Bar | TMZ SportsTMZSports.com Jimmy Garoppolo used his magnetic force Saturday night to connect with a hot blonde … and no surprise — it worked like a charm. TMZ Sports got video of Jimmy leaving a San Jose cocktail lounge called Paper Plane. He was inside drinking with a couple of friends, including Fox Sports star Jay Glazer. We're told he was flirting with the girl in the video inside the bar and then took it outside. SUBSCRIBE — http://po.st/TMZSportsSubscribe About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB and more! Subscribe to TMZ Sports on YouTube for the latest news, exclusive interviews, clips from TMZ Sports on FS1 and videos of your favorite athletes and celebs. Need More TMZ? TMZ Sports Website: http://po.st/TMZSportsWebsite LIKE TMZ Sports on Facebook!http://po.st/TMZSportsLike FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://po.st/TMZFollow FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://po.st/TMZInsta TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://po.st/TMZOnAir TMZ is on iOS! http://po.st/TMZiOS TMZ is on Android! http://po.st/TMZonAndroid Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://po.st/TMZTip Check out TMZ, TMZ Live, and toofab! TMZ: http://po.st/TMZWebsite Subscribe! TMZ: http://po.st/TMZSubscribe TMZ Live: http://po.st/TMZLiveWebsite Subscribe! TMZ Live: http://po.st/TMZLiveSubscribe Toofab: http://po.st/toofabWebsite Subscribe! toofab: http://po.st/toofabSubscribe https://www.youtube.com/c/tmzsports 2018-05-15T00:00:02.000Z

The closest we have seen Garoppolo to being in a relationship was early in his career when he was spotted multiple times with model Alexandra King. The two were seen riding rides together at Disneyland, and Alexandra posted a photo of Garoppolo on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, per TMZ.

All this took place in 2018 just a few months prior to his date with Mia. Things appeared to fizzle out between Garoppolo and King. Garoppolo admitted to Bleacher Report that he constantly gets weird messages from people on social media.

“You’re not even sure if it’s a real person,” Garoppolo admitted to Bleacher Report. “You just pretend they aren’t. … The comments are the weirdest part. The DMs are even crazier.”