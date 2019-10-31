Jimmy Garoppolo’s Girlfriend: Who Is the 49ers QB Dating?

Jimmy Garoppolo’s dating life continues to be a source of intrigue for fans, but the 49ers quarterback does not appear to have a girlfriend at the moment. If Garoppolo is dating someone, the Niners signal-caller has not made the relationship public as he has been too busy leading San Francisco to one of the best records in the NFL.

Garoppolo had previously been linked to model Alexandra King, but the former couple no longer appears to be together. King looked to take a shot at Garoppolo after posting the word “karma” on Instagram after the quarterback sustained a season-ending injury in 2018, per SF Gate. Garoppolo admitted he does not like to publicize his personal life.

“I’ve never been very big on being really public with things — even social media,” Garoppolo explained to SF Gate. “I’m not out there a ton. But my life is looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said: It is a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride.”

Garoppolo Admitted to Getting Crazy DM’s

Garoppolo has been caught by the media while being out on dates. Goroppolo was spotted with adult film star Kiara Mia along with an unidentified woman in a TMZ video. Mia spoke about some fans asserting that she was bad luck on the 49ers quarterback after he was injured in 2018.

“I’m impressed that people look at me as a god,” Kiara noted to TMZ. “Like, only God has the power to, like, control someone’s journey in life. So, I’m flattered people think I have that much power in my life to control somebody’s life!”

Garoppolo spoke with Bleacher Report about adjusting to the spotlight and receiving crazy direct messages on social media.

In May, TMZ had posted a video of Jimmy outside a San Jose bar with a young woman. It’s the type of attention he’s still getting used to, even if he makes his friends read the thirsty Instagram comments. “You’re not even sure if it’s a real person,” Jimmy says. “You just pretend they aren’t. … The comments are the weirdest part. The DMs are even crazier.” When TMZ claimed he had a girlfriend two months before, friends congratulated Jimmy on the relationship. “It was news to me,” he says.

Garoppolo Was Seen at Disneyland With Rumored Girlfriend Alexandra King in 2018

Early in 2018, it looked like Garoppolo and King were an item. King posted an Instagram photo with Garoppolo on Valentine’s Day in 2018 but later deleted the photo, per TMZ. The Niners quarterback was also spotted with King at Disneyland riding rides.

Garoppolo denied dating anyone in a 2018 Bleacher Report interview and whatever their relationship status was, the couple appears to no longer be an item. Garoppolo’s Instagram page is simply full of football with a few commercials mixed in.