Jimmy Garoppolo Appears to Call Erin Andrews ‘Baby’ in Interview [Video]

Jimmy Garoppolo helped keep the 49ers undefeated season alive, but it is the awkward ending to his interview with Erin Andrews that has fans talking. Andrews asked Garoppolo what it felt like for the 49ers to be 8-0, and the Niners quarterback’s response appeared to catch her by surprise.

“It feels good, baby!” Garoppolo responded to Andrews.

Andrews looked taken back by his response and wished the 49ers quarterback a “Happy Halloween” as he walked towards the locker room.

“Happy Halloween right back at you,” Andrews responded while laughing.

Garoppolo walked a few steps then waved back at Andrews as he walked away. Some fans noted that in the interview it sounded like Garoppolo called Andrews “Baby”, but it seemed more likely that the quarterback was using the term as a figure of speech in describing his excitement. You can watch the video clip above to draw your own conclusion.

Garoppolo Threw for 317 Yards & 4 Touchdowns Against the Cardinals on Halloween

It was quite the performance from Garoppolo who threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns while completing more than 75 percent of his passes against the Cardinals. San Francisco and Arizona was the only NFL game on television, so it was also a bit of a statement game for the 49ers. It is hard to fly under the radar when you are undefeated, but the 49ers have not received the same amount of attention as some of the other top teams this season.

Andrews’ Wikipedia Page Was Changed to List Garoppolo as Her Spouse

Garoppolo had the best game of his season so far, but the subject for many fans after the game was the awkward exchange with Andrews. Only Garoppolo knows exactly what he meant, but someone has already changed Andrews’ Wikipedia page to list the 49ers’ quarterback as her spouse.

Andrews is actually married to former pro hockey player Jarrett Stoll. Garoppolo does not appear to be dating anyone at the moment but admitted he prefers to keep his personal life out of the headlines.

“I’ve never been very big on being really public with things — even social media,” Garoppolo explained to SF Gate. “I’m not out there a ton. But my life is looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said: It is a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride.”