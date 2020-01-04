Chiefs Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Kansas City Play in Next Round?

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the 2019 NFL regular season as the AFC’s second seed, locking up a first-week playoff bye for Wild Card weekend. Patrick Mahomes will be keeping a keen eye on the outcome of the two AFC games taking place today, as their next opponents will be determined by the conclusion of tonight’s Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots contest.

With the Baltimore Ravens locked in as the top-seeded team in the AFC conference, they get the benefit of playing the worst remaining seed following the finish of Saturday’s night game. In return, the Chiefs will have to duke it out next weekend with the highest seed of the two teams to come away victorious today.

The highest seed taking the field on Saturday is the reigning Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, followed by the Houston Texans, then the Buffalo Bills, and the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs Have Found a Defense to Compliment Mahomes

We all know the talent that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is. The 2018 NFL MVP is arguably the best player in football. While his statistics took a bit of a dip this season, no one doubts the fact that he has the ability to keep his team in, and potentially win, any game. However, it appears that the Chiefs have finally found a defense worthy of complimenting their star signal-caller.

Kansas City’s defense ranked as the 31st defense in all of football last season, essentially making them Mahomes or bust.

The team decided to go back to the drawing board heading into 2019, and so far it’s worked masterfully. KC hired defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo while adding edge menace Dee Ford and secondary puzzle piece Tyrann Mathieu in offseason acquisitions.

While it took some time for Kansas City to work out the kinks, the Chiefs defense has hit the ground running over the last seven weeks or so. Since Week 11, the Chiefs have allowed an absurdly low average of just 11.5 points per game. They’ve been extremely stout in the ground game over that span as well, surrendering an average of just 95 rushing yards per contest over that span.

The Chiefs finished 2019 with the seventh-ranked scoring defense in all of football, finally giving them the ferocious defensive unit that they’ve needed to help compliment their stud quarterback on a potential Super Bowl run.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET) TV Sat, 1/4 (5) Bills vs. (4)Texans 4:35 pm ABC Sat, 1/4 (6) Titans vs. (3) Patriots 8:15 pm CBS Sun, 1/5 (6) Vikings vs. (3) Saints 1:05 pm FOX Sun, 1/5 (5) Seahawks vs. (4) Eagles 4:40 pm NBC Sat, 1/11 TBD vs. (1) 49ers 4:35 pm NBC Sat, 1/11 TBD vs. (1) Ravens 8:15 pm CBS Sun, 1/12 TBD vs. (2) Chiefs 3:05 pm CBS Sun, 1/12 TBD vs. (2) Packers 6:40 pm FOX Sun, 1/19 AFC Championship 3:05 pm CBS Sun, 1/19 NFC Championship 6:40 pm FOX Sun, 2/2 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 pm FOX

