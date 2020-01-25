Knicks’ Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson Get Support From Popular Instagram Account

New York Knicks big man Julius Randle is putting up above his career average for the orange and blue.

The former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in NYC.

Randle‘s Knicks teammate, Mitchell Robinson, is also averaging above his career average with 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest.

Despite the Knicks’ struggles at 12-33, the duo have the potential to be a fearsome-two some at the four and five position in the next few years.

I’m not the only person to believe that. Before the NBA regular season I spoke to a very recognizable creators.

Insert Mylo The Cat.

The popular Instagram page is a Hip-Hop and cartoon fan’s dream. you’re in luck.

The page meshes popular cartoons performing retro rap lyrics. The man behind the page is Adam Schleichkorn who is a New York native and lifetime Knicks fan.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A chat from the Scoop B Radio Podcast podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you make of the Knicks this season?

Adam Schleichkorn: My friends and I have a long running joke. We talk about them being a 7 or 8th seed and it can be true. On paper they can be a 7 or 8 seed but if they can do it, it’ll be tough. Their teams roster is definitely better than last years. We just got a great draft pick in RJ. That’s good they’re drafting good they also drafted Knox but it’s really what are they going to do with it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: That’s fair I was with RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox the other day they were discussion that everybody believes that there’s a rivalry now between the Nets and the Knicks. Now that the Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving the Knicks focus is on just getting the job done.

Knicks’ Kevin Knox & RJ Barrett dont care about the Brooklyn Nets & getting Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant has added fuel to the fire. pic.twitter.com/z5mhPcjCNC — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2019

Adam Schleichkorn: People are sleeping on [Julius] Randle. A lot of people don’t watch west coast games that dude is a beast. Bobby Portis isn’t getting enough love. I’m not too upset with the moves that are made. We’re in New York yo have to get Superstars with that said. You saw Boston last year. Kyrie has a killer supporting cast and they didn’t do much. Durant isn’t coming back for another year look when he comes back he’s going to be great.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Back to your point on Julius Randle. I told people he’s a blue collar DeMarcus Cousins.

Adam Schleichkorn: He’s young and can rebound like crazy. Him and Mitchell Robinson are going to be great. They have to keep playing Robinson and give him a lot more minutes.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I talked to the founder of Freezing Cold Takes. Are you familiar with freezing cold takes?

Adam Schleichkorn: No, I’m not.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Okay. So Freezing Cold Takes is basically when you take screenshots of things. Let’s say writers or what sports people say and then when they’re wrong you retweet it or post it on Instagram. They do numbers.

Adam Schleichkorn: I’m sure they do they sounds great.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The guy who started freezing cold takes. Quit his job in the legal field and just ran freezing cold takes full-time. Your story seems similar. Time Magazine did an article on you and how you’ve taken Hip-Hop and cartoons merging it together. What’s your story?

Adam Schleichkorn: I work as a freelance video editor so that Time article said this whole thing was just to put some stuff out there and kind of like expand my reach and stuff. I never imagined coming this close to this many followers to be honest with you. I was hoping like I’ve always have followers but I always wanted a following. Every platform I would like come out like with a viral video and pick up a couple of hundred or thousand here and there. Then I would disappear for a couple of months because I had to go and work. Had to go and support myself. Something about I don’t know I’ve never gave it a fair chance on Instagram I always did YouTube or Facebook. What would happen if I did a new video every week on Facebook or Instagram like what would happen. Like would the needle move at all. It didn’t at first but there’s always like one or two guys that would leave a comment. Like I don’t think people are realizing what he’s doing here. There’d always be like one or two comments that would kind of be like okay these kids almost got it. I’ve been doing it for a long time. So now that I’ve got good my videos have gone viral. I’m telling you like 3 months ago I was like let me see what it’s like. Now I’m getting spoiled.