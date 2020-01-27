Kobe Bryant Had Filed Trademark for Daughter’s Nickname Prior to Death

The shocking death of Kobe Bryant at age 41 has shocked the world and is only further dismaying due to the fact that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was also on board the fatal helicopter crash, along with her teammate Alyssa Altobelli and Altobelli’s parents John and Keri.

However, some new information has added an extra tinge of sadness to this already heartbreaking story. TMZ reports that Bryant had also filed a trademark for his daughter Gigi’s nickname “Mambacita.” This nickname further cements the fact that Bryant had fully intended for his daughter to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy. You can hear more about that in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, below.

Moving to “Mambacita” Mentality

Hundreds upon thousands of athletes have taken up Bryant’s inspiring catchphrase “Mamba Mentality.” Anyone from Lebron James to Saquon Barkley have shown their respect for the all-time great. James even paid homage to Bryant by writing “Mamba4Life” on his shoes the night that he surpassed him for third-all time scoring.

Bryant had hoped to pass that greatness on to his daughter Gianna, and even took the steps to do so. In late December of 2019, Bryant filed trademark paperwork for his daughter’s nickname “Mambacita” in the hopes of allowing her to continue his “Mamba Mentality” legacy. According to the paperwork, Bryant hoped to brand all manner of sportswear with his daughter’s nickname.