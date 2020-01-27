Intriguing Sack Artist Emerging as Potential Giants Trade Target

The New York Giants have built their brand on hard-nosed defense and a pass-rush over the years. From the heydays of Lawrence Taylor to the dominant run of Michael Strahan from the mid-’90s to the late 2000s.

However, since the latter has hung up the cleats New York has found it much more difficult to hunt opposing quarterbacks. Jason Pierre-Paul had a solid run operating as the G-Men’s main pass-rusher, but injuries and decreased production led to his time with New York ultimately flaming out.

Prior to the 2019 NFL regular season, the Giants made a pennies on the dollar, sign-it and prove-it deal with Markus Golden. Golden rewarded the team with the first double-digit sack season by a Giants players since JPP’s 12.5 sacks in 2014.

Heading into 2020, the Giants may once again try to build their pass-rush through outside talent, as an intriguing edge rusher from the Baltimore Ravens could reportedly be had for the right price.

Ravens’ Matt Judon Expected to Draw Trade Interest

Matt Judon of the Baltimore Ravens is a 27-year old pass rusher that is fresh off a career-high 9.5 sacks. Fittingly enough, his career season occurred in what was a contract year for the former Grand Valley State standout. Judon has now recorded seven-plus sacks in three consecutive seasons. That type of consistency, matched with his age will likely draw major interest by other NFL teams would Baltimore allow him to hit the open market.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens are open from moving on from Judon this season, but not without compensation.

Judon is reportedly a candidate to receive Baltimore’s franchise tag, in which the Ravens would then turn around and listen to trade inquiries from other teams, according to sources close to Schefter.

Tag & Trading Pass-Rushers Is Trending in the NFL

A season ago, it was the San Francisco 49ers acquiring Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs promptly after KC tagged the sack specialist. Speaking of Kansas City, a key reason they will be partaking in Super Bowl Sunday is the acquisition of Frank Clark. Clark, who was brought to town in a similar fashion as Ford was to San Francisco, has recorded four sacks in his two playoff games this season.

Judon would likely come with a hefty price tag if he does indeed find himself on the market. With that said, the Giants are projected to have the seventh-highest available cap space in the NFL once the official start of the new season kicks off.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has made it clear that he would like the team to keep Judon, who is coming off his first-ever Pro Bowl nod. However, Harbaugh acknowledges the fact that to keep Judon in town would be “very hard.”

