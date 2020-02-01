Lakers’ LeBron James Reveals Kobe Bryant-Themed Tattoo [LOOK]

Even as several days have passed since the untimely death of Kobe Bryant and eight others, it still has yet to feel real. Many across the NBA have figured out ways to tribute the basketball legend and the tributes will likely continue for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was very close with Kobe and has decided to honor his fallen friend in the form of a tattoo.

The tattoo is of a black mamba with the number 8 and 24. Below it says “Mamba 4 Life.”

It’s impossible to know how to properly honor such an iconic figure. However, LeBron getting a tattoo is a big move to honor Kobe. The former Laker was very involved with the team and has always been supportive of them. His death has greatly affected the Lakers and their players.

Anthony Davis Also Got a Kobe Tattoo

LeBron wasn’t the only player on the Lakers who had a close relationship with Kobe. Anthony Davis credited him as one of his mentors and Kobe was a big proponent of the Lakers trading for the big man. He also decided to honor the legend with a tattoo.

LeBron and AD getting matching tattoos just put the exclamation point to the presumed end of AD’s free agency. Appreciate it @AntDavis23 ! Taking tell-tale signs from all other potential free agents, please. 📝 @scmills pic.twitter.com/hMNXTPH1b9 — Knicks Nation (@KnickNationNYC) January 30, 2020

Davis has yet to release a clear photo of the tattoo he got, but it’s likely similar to the one LeBron got.

Lakers Tribute the Fallen Legend

Few players have so profoundly affected an entire organization the way Kobe affected the Lakers. Not only did he keep them relevant as a basketball team for two decades, but he also touched many lives. His death hit the team so badly that they had to postpone Tuesday’s game against the Clippers so that they could have more time to mourn.

Friday will be the first time the Lakers play since the tragic news and the team has big plans to honor him. Each seat will be accompanied by a Kobe Bryant jersey and each player will have a “KB” patch on their jersey.

“We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs. I think the most important part is that we all stayed together throughout.” pic.twitter.com/AJDrr1WDIT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

The playing floor will also feature Kobe tributes.

The House That Kobe Built pic.twitter.com/1exfvaXnE8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

Here’s what the Lakers had to say about the death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna:

We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

They also announced that The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up a fund to help out the other families that were affected by the crash.

It will undoubtedly be an emotional night for all of Laker Nation as it’s hard to put into words how much Kobe meant to the team and fan base.

