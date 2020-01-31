Kyle Van Noy Gives Revealing Quote on Patriots Future

Kyle Van Noy wants to return to the New England Patriots — but he knows that it’s not entirely up to him.

As Van Noy enters free agency following a career year — he had 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, both career-highs — the 28-year-old linebacker expressed how he wants to return to the Patriots and how he considers himself a “Bostonian.”

“For me personally, I want to do what’s best for my family and I would love to stay in New England,” Van Noy said, via CBSSports.com. “It’s going to be home forever. I won Super Bowls there now, the fans have embraced me like their own, I feel like I’m a Bostonian at heart. . . . That would be an honor to finish out my career with the New England Patriots. But, at the end of the day, it’s a business. I feel like my game has been very consistent the last couple of years and I want to continue that if it’s with [the Patriots] or with someone else.”

Van Noy Has Emerged As Key Member Of Patriots’ Defense

Van Noy has been a member of the Patriots since midway through the 2016 season when he was traded from the Detroit Lions. Van Noy was such an afterthought in Detroit that he was actually traded for just a sixth-round draft pick.

Prior to his arrival in New England, the 6-foot-3 linebacker played in 30 games without notching a single sack. Furthermore, he posted just one pass deflection with no forced turnovers and just 36 total tackles.

However, the former second round draft selection has emerged as one of the key players on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots.

While Van Noy clearly turned in a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2019, the Patriots do have more pressing needs to take care of. For example, Tom Brady‘s impending free agency isn’t just the biggest topic in New England — it’s the biggest topic throughout the NFL.

Outside of Brady, the Patriots also have to worry about defensive captain Devin McCourty as a free agent. They’ll also have to worry about filling their tight end void with the recently released Greg Olsen as a possible option.

Van Noy Comments On Tom Brady’s Future

Speaking of Brady, where does Van Noy think his teammate is going to end up for the 2020 season?

“I’ve been saying some wild stuff today,” Van Noy said with a grin. “I’ve said he’s going to retire. I’ve said he’s going to the Raiders, to the Miami Dolphins, all sorts of stuff just to get him to have to answer questions. You’re welcome, Tom.”

Joking aside, where does Van Noy really think Brady will end up? The veteran linebacker is just as clueless as the rest of us. However, he does want him back in New England.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “I don’t think he knows. I think at the end of the day, he needs to do what’s best for his family and I hope that is to stay with New England. I would love to see him finish his career out in New England. I don’t think anyone’s been able to do that in their entire career at his legend status and I think it would be an honor for the NFL to get that and the fans would appreciate it. I think it would be cool.”

Patriots fans will hope to see both Brady and Van Noy back in New England next season.

