Devin McCourty Gives Cryptic Quote About Possibly Joining NFC Rival

Devin McCourty will be a free agent this offseason — and he knows the process very well.

As the New England Patriots‘ defensive captain enters free agency this offseason, it won’t be his first go-around. That would be because the 32-year-old veteran previously tested free agency waters back in 2015. Although he ultimately re-signed with the Patriots that year, he seriously considered signing with the New York Giants.

Fast forward five years later, and he might just do it this time around. While being interviewed by The New York Post, the topic of potentially joining the Giants was brought up. Needless to say, McCourty never definitively said no. In fact, he said he’s “open to talk to anybody.”

It also helps matters that the Giants’ new head coach, Joe Judge, just so happened to coach the Patriots for the past seven seasons.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post:

Devin McCourty enjoyed playing for Joe Judge. But how much? Enough to follow him to the Giants in free agency and do it again? “I’m always open to talk to anybody,” McCourty told The Post from Radio Row at Super Bowl 2020. “That’s how I view it.”

McCourty’s Background With Joe Judge

McCourty may be a defensive stalwart — he hasn’t missed a start since the 2015 season — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t play special teams. In fact, he starred on Judge’s special teams unit last season, playing 110 snaps. That was while producing one of the finest seasons of his career with five interceptions and 58 tackles. He also played the second-most snaps on the Patriots’ defensive unit, behind Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore.

Needless to say, McCourty has a profound respect for his former coach — who could end up once again becoming his current coach if the veteran safety decides to bolt to New York.

“I like Joe,” McCourty said. “I think he is well prepared and passionate, so he has a chance to be a really good head coach.”

McCourty Has Deep Connection To New York and New Jersey

McCourty starred at Rutgers University and grew up in Nyack, New York. In other words, he has a deep connection to the franchise that goes beyond just the head coach.

The veteran defensive back ended his interview with The Post by once again stating that he’s open to the free agency process. That’s not to mention that he once again complimented Judge in his closing thoughts.

“I’m excited,” Devin said about free agency. “I don’t expect anything. I’ve talked to my wife and we’re wide open. We’ll see how it turns out.” “He (Judge) was so good on special teams he was annoying for how much stuff he would want you do,” Devin quipped. “I’m excited for him. I think he has the attitude to be in New York. He’ll challenge guys, he’ll be cursing. He’s from Philly, so he has that background.”

McCourty has been with the Patriots his entire career since being drafted back in 2010. He is the longest-tenured member on the defensive side of the ball.

While McCourty has expressed his desire to return for next season, he’s well aware that the decision isn’t necessarily up to him — it’s up to the Patriots.