Panthers To Release Former All-Pro Greg Olsen; Are Patriots Next Destination?

Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers officially agreed to part ways after nine seasons on Thursday night.

As stated by Olsen on his Twitter account, both sides agreed on a mutual decision to go in different directions. Olsen had one year left on his deal.

The 34-year-old veteran tight end released the following statement regarding his meeting with general manager Marty Hurney.

“Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now,” Olsen said. “On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short. Regardless of what path we choose, I will always be a Carolina Panther.”

Olsen was going to count $11.6 million towards the salary cap for the 2020 season. With the Panthers due to release Olsen, they’ll save $8 million in cash.

During his tenure in Carolina, Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to notch three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Along the way, he became a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time AP All-Pro.

That’s not even mentioning the fact that the University of Miami product ranks fifth in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards among tight ends. He also ranks ninth in receiving touchdowns.

Although his tenure in Carolina is over, Olsen still wants to continue playing football.

Olsen Looking To Play Next Season

Not long after the news was leaked that Olsen’s tenure in Carolina would be over, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Olsen wants to continue his career.

After Greg Olsen and the Panthers mutually agreed to part ways today, agent Drew Rosenhaus said his TE client “is still interested in playing and I will be in communication with other teams after the Super Bowl.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2020

The New England Patriots would obviously be a team in contention for Olsen. While the franchise has to worry about the uncertainty of Tom Brady‘s future as he enters free agency, their next biggest need is at tight end.

Why The Patriots Should Be Olsen’s Next Team

A large reason why Brady seemed to struggle at times during the 2019 season was the lack of a dependable tight end. The retirement of Rob Gronkowski hurt about as bad as possible as the Patriots shuffled through Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse and Benjamin Watson as the team’s starting tight ends last season.

Things got so bad for the Patriots that they wound up starting the 39-year-old Watson towards the end of the season. Watson was retired before New England convinced him to come back. He was then released after serving a four-game suspension before being re-signed due to injuries at the position.

Although Olsen is in the declining stages of his career and posted just 52 receptions for 597 yards last season, those numbers are still better than the collective numbers posted by Patriots tight ends. New England’s tight ends combined for just 36 receptions and 418 yards.

With the Patriots looking for a starting tight end for next season, why not look Olsen’s way?

He could be the dependable weapon Brady is desperately looking for.