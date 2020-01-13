Jason Kidd’s Son Responds to Mark Cuban Comments on Jersey Retirement

Last week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was interviewed by Fanatics View. During that interview, he was asked if there was a possibility that the team could retire Jason Kidd‘s jersey.

”You know that is a good question! We have to get through Dirk first sometime towards the end of the year. And then everything is on the table, we will see, said Cuban.

Kidd won a championship with the Mavericks in 2011 and was drafted by the team in 1994. During his rookie season, Kidd, along with Pistons forward Grant Hill, both were named Co-Rookie of the Year.

Kidd is also an earned an All-Star nod in a Mavericks uniform during the 1996 season. Throughout his career, he would be named to five more all-star teams and was recently inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jason Kidd’s son Responds to Mark Cuban

Earlier today, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson tweeted that spoke with Jason Kidd’s son T.J. Kidd and revealed it would be “extremely cool.” If the Mavericks retired his father’s jersey.

“Mark Cuban is one of the best owners in sports. So for him to have an interest in doing it, it’s cool. My dad accomplished a lot in Dallas. Rookie of the Year and an NBA title.”

Jason Kidd’s jersey being retired by Mavs soon? His son @TJKidd5 tells me it would be “extremely cool.” “Mark Cuban is one of the best owners in sports. So for him to have interest in doing it it’s cool. My dad accomplished a lot in Dallas. Rookie of the Year and an NBA title.” https://t.co/tqTYGoQbpx pic.twitter.com/wshzmqaIyZ — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 12, 2020

Kidd added:

“I know he would appreciate it if they were to retire his jersey. As the whole family would. So I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Jason Kidd was back in Dallas on Friday night as Los Angeles Lakers played the Mavericks. The older Kidd is the lead assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff. The Lakers would beat the Mavericks 129-114 behind the leadership of LeBron James, who had 35 points and 16 rebounds for Los Angeles. With the victory, Los Angeles wins the season series with the Mavericks 3-1.

As for T.J. Kidd, this is not the first time this season he has commented on a subject that mentioned his father. Earlier this year, he was interviewed by Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. The two discussed the comparison between his father and New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. T.J. Kidd believes that Ball is not similar to Jason Kidd.

“I think Lonzo is a tremendous basketball player, he’s very smart, and I hope he has a great career, I’ll stick with what I said because it’s so hard to compare guys who played in two different eras,” said Kidd.

Robinson argued that Ball had more of a fluid jumper than Kidd had.

“Yeah, well, yes and no, I mean, my dad’s like tenth in All-Time 3-pointers made, or something, which is crazy, considering that coming into the league, they used to call him Ason,” said Kidd.

The older Kidd earned that nickname because he couldn’t hit a jumper, but he would continue to focus on improving his shooting and turned it around. However, T.J Kidd thinks Ball is fun to watch.

Yes, I think Lonzo is a lot of fun to watch, and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do at full strength because they’re also not at full strength just yet.

