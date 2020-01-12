Mark Cuban on Mavs Retiring Lakers’ Jason Kidd’s Jersey

The Dallas Mavericks drafted Jason Kidd with the second pick overall in 1994 out of the University of California, Berkeley. Kidd, along with Detriot Pistons forward Grant Hill, was both named co-Rookie of the Year. Kidd averaged 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, and led the NBA in triple-doubles.

The following season, Kidd was named as a starter for the western conference in the All-Star game. In 1996, the Mavericks decided to trade their rising star to the Phoenix Suns along with Tony Dumas and Loren Meyer for Michael Finley, A. C. Green and Sam Cassell. The Suns would finish the season with a 56–26 record. Jason Kidd would spend five seasons in Phoenix before the Suns struck another deal that sent Kidd along with Chris Dudley to the New Jersey Nets in exchange for Stephon Marbury, Johnny Newman, and Soumaila Samake.

Jason would lead the Nets to back to back finals appearances in 2002 and 2003, but they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. The Nets tried to make a third straight Finals appearance but lost to the Detroit Pistons in 2004. Four years later, the Nets and the Dallas Mavericks deal struck a deal on February 19, 2008. The deal sent Harris, Diop, Hassell, Ager, $3 million, and first-round picks in 2008 and 2010 to New Jersey in exchange for Kidd along with Allen and Wright for Van Horn (via a sign and trade deal, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

Three years later, Kidd was an essential piece in the Mavericks rotation as the Mavericks were able to capture the team’s first NBA Champion. Kidd averaged 9.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game during the Mavericks championship run in the playoffs.

Jason Kidd would retire from the NBA after the 2012-13 season as a New York Knick.

Mark Cuban Weighs-in on Kidd’s Jersey Retirement?

Mark Cuban last week spoke with Brieon Page of Fanatics View about the possibility of retiring Jason Kidd’s number before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks. Jason Kidd is currently the lead assistant coach on the Lakers coaching staff.

” You know that is a good question! We have to get through Dirk first sometime towards the end of the year. And then everything is on the table we will see, said Cuban.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 129-114 on Friday.

Frank Vogel and Jason Kidd Discussed Backstabbing Earlier This Season

During a recent interview with Bill Oram of The Athletic, Vogel shared that well, there have been many rumors of Kidd trying to take his job, they have actually formed a strong relationship.

When the Lakers bestowed Kidd unto Vogel back in May, Kidd’s presence on the bench seemed like a logical source of controversy.

We were promised intrigue! A palace coup! Backstabbing!

Where’s the backstabbing?

“We’ve joked about it,” a chuckling Vogel told The Athletic on Tuesday night. “There’s a healthy respect and trust. That has really, from Day 1, been a non-issue.”

And when Vogel says “from Day 1,” he’s really not engaging in the sort of hyperbolic praise that has quickly come to define the way he talks to the media about his team. Literally, from before the Lakers even had their first day of camp, Vogel has been telling anyone who would listen that he was “comfortable” with Kidd and thrilled to have him on staff. That their relationship is “a 10 out of 10.”

