Los Angeles Clippers: Clips ‘Not Welcome’ In Los Angeles Says O’Shea Jackson Jr

Last August, Hip Hop Icon Ice Cube was interviewed by Los Angeles Times reporter Arash Markazi, and during the interview, The BIG3 founder revealed that Los Angeles will never be a Clippers town. He also shared that the Clippers should relocate to a city like Seattle, which doesn’t have an NBA team at the moment.

“The Clippers are like your cousin who moved in and starts thinking it’s his house because he’s been there for so long,” Cube said, revealed Arash Markazi. “I really think they should move the team. We didn’t ask them to come here. I think it’s unfair to so many cities in America who don’t have a team like Seattle that we have two teams here in L.A.

“They should move because it’s never going to happen for them here. They may have a blip on the radar every now and then, but it’s never going to be their city. They should just get out and take the Chargers with them.”

The Clippers have never won an NBA championship in their 50 years of being a part of the NBA.

O’Shea Jackson, Jr. Agrees With his Father

O’Shea Jackson Jr. stopped by Sportscenter Los Angeles with Stan Verrett last Friday to promote his new film Just Mercy, which is about a world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson and his work to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. The film also stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

During the interview, Verrett asked Jackson Jr. If he agreed with his father stated that the Los Angeles Lakers were the law, and the Los Angeles Clippers should just relocate to Kansas City, Las Vegas, Seattle, and did he share the same vitriol toward the other franchise.

” Completely,” replied Jackson, Jr.

“I know Vancouver has a loyal fan base, Seattle. I know they are begging for one [a team], and Bakersfield is nice this time of year. You can go wherever you want, but get up out of here,” said Jackson Jr.

If things don’t work out for the Lakers and the Clippers go to the NBA Finals. Does the Los Angeles in him somehow find a way to root for the?

“You hired the Celtics coach [Doc Rivers] you let him come down here and convince you to cover up my banners, deface my statues. The owner [Steve Ballmer] uses my locker room as his personal office when we are not in the playoffs. Y’all are not welcome.”

O’Shea Jackson, Jr. On Anthony Davis Leaving Lakers

O’Shea Jackson Jr. joined the Now or Never crew earlier today, and the panel talked about a variety of different topics, including the possibility of Anthony Davis leaving Los Angeles. After he turned down a four deal worth $146 million contract extension per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“I mean we do have the man’s Bird Rights, and if he waits until the summer, he gets 200 million. It’s simple math. Just pay that man. By seeing him reject that letting me know that we have his Bird Rights and we can give him 200 million in the summer basically told me he is staying,” said Jackson Jr.

