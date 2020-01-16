Former Teammate Hilariously Trolls Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma

Ever since Kyle Kuzma decided to dye his hair blonde, he’s been the subject of many jokes. Admittedly, he looks like the character from some cheesy 90s movie, but he’s owning the look, so you can’t fault him for that. Regardless, as long as he keeps the hair the same, people are going to take jabs at him. The latest to do so was Kuzma’s former teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, Larry Nance Jr.

If you take a look a Juntao from Rush Hour, it’s hard to argue that Kuzma and he don’t share a resemblance.

Am I the only one that thinks Kuz looks like Juntao from Rush Hour? pic.twitter.com/SumpyjqL80 — LAKERFANATICS 🏀 (@LAKERFANATICS) January 14, 2020

Nobody could accuse Kuzma of not sticking out, which seems to be what he going for. Perhaps he should give Brett Ratner a call about potentially playing the villain in Rush Hour 4.

Kuzma Slowing Down

When Anthony Davis went down with an injury against the New York Knicks, Kyle Kuzma had a golden opportunity to step up in his absence. For the first two games that Davis was out for, Kuzma looked very impressive with a 26 points game against the Dallas Mavericks and a 36 point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, he came back to reality over the last two games as he mustered just 11 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers and four points against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers can’t seem to get a solid read on him and that has to be part of the reason he’s on the trading block. Sometimes he looks like a superstar and other times he plays like a low-end role player.

There’s no doubt he has a ton of upside. It’s not easy for a player in the NBA to score over 30 points in a game and Kuzma has done it multiple times. That said, he will never likely turn into the consistent scoring threat the Lakers want him to be. Though his value is questionable, the team should still exercise caution in a potential trade.

Anthony Davis Playing Things Slow

The Lakers are in the driver’s seat in the Western Conference and still have looked strong despite missing superstar big man Anthony Davis. While Los Angeles would love to have him back, there going to take their time with his injury.

“Every day it’s getting better and I’m a lot closer than I was three days ago,” Davis said on Tuesday, via ESPN. “Made some more progress today. When I feel like I’m able to get back to my old self and do the moves I’ve always done and be successful at it, that’s when I’ll be able to get back on the floor.”

Davis has dealt with many injuries throughout his career. The Lakers need him healthy if they’re going to have a real shot at winning the championship this season. There’s no need to rush him back as the team has a firm lead in the Western Conference. Davis has been everything the team expected and more since they traded for him and it would be a disaster he missed any time come the postseason.

