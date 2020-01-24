LeBron James Hilariously Trolls Anthony Davis After Win

The Los Angeles Lakers reeled off another win on Thursday night behind the efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, moving to 36-9 this season with a 128-113 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

James reeled off his 10th triple-double of the season, collecting 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Davis netted 16 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes of work.

He’s having one of those nights 👑 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/2rLTd5aFvh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 24, 2020

The two have blossomed into the NBA’s most dominant duo in their first year together, but for at least a night, they could put that on hold for the league’s All-Star festivities in Chicago if a subtle troll from James is to be believed.

“I gotta pick AD first?” James told TNT in his postgame interview. “Didn’t I pick him first last year? I don’t know if I like him like that.”

LeBron was asked if he was going to pick AD for his All-Star squad: "I don't know if I like him like that" 😂 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/vBHSJQhzrG — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 24, 2020

LeBron an All-Star Captain Once Again

James delivered the quote with his hands on his hips and a smile, so it’s more than likely that LeBron will be selecting his purple and gold co-star with his first pick, especially considering the synergy they have had on and off the court this season.

But maybe there’s a slight chance the two will want to get in some work against each other before hitting the meat of their schedule down the stretch — who knows.

It was announced Thursday that James led all players in voting and was named to his 16th All-Star team. With his 6,275,459 fan votes, LeBron finished just ahead of Mavericks star Luka Doncic — who had 6,111,735 — for captain honors, allowing him to pick the team. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the other captain.

East All-Star starters:

Trae Young

Kemba Walker

Pascal Siakam

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid West All-Star starters:

Luka Doncic

James Harden

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Davis — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2020

“For me, it’s always a blessing just being part of All-Star weekend,” James said, via TNT.

While Davis is certainly on James’ radar for the first pick, Doncic made his desire known that he’d like to be picked first by one of his idols.

“It would be amazing,” Doncic said. “Everybody knows what LeBron means to me. It would be special for me. … I used to wake up at 3, 4 in the morning and watch it, and now I’m here. It’s just a blessing. I never really thought I would be here. It’s a dream come true.”

Luka Doncic on the 📞 w/ @NBAonTNT crew, after being named #NBAAllStar starter: “All those years, I used to wake up in Europe like 3-4am to watch the game… Now I can be on it.”#Mavs | @wfaa | #MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/b8vUEEaexj — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 24, 2020

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Have Interesting Exchange During Game

Entertaining trolling aside, everything seems peachy between James and Davis, which can’t exactly be said for a former teammate of The King who was on the court on Thursday in Kyrie Irving.

The two stars played alongside each other on the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the title in 2016. But their relationship went south quickly, resulting in Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics.

Irving got in James’ face for a bit after a disputed call on Thursday, yelling “Yeah!” as he spoke with referees.

Kyrie trolling LeBron 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3kuzdk3CSK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2020

James got some backup from his new buddy AD when it came to a response for Irving. Late in the third quarter Davis swatted a layup attempt my Irving, getting in his face following the block.

AD showing Kyrie who's the better LeBron teammate 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzR60YMjmA — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) January 24, 2020

The Lakers will remain on the East Coast to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday before returning to Staples Center to take on the Clippers.

