Joe Burrow Contradicts LSU’s Claims That Odell Beckham Jr.’s Money Was Fake

Even with his 2019 NFL regular season in the books, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still manages to find his way into the headlines, unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.

The LSU Tigers didn’t get to celebrate their National Championship victory over the Clemson Tigers for more than five minutes before finding themselves at the center of a prominent controversy.

LSU to Investigate OBJ Giving Players Money

LSU alum, Odell Beckham Jr. was caught on video handing out stacks of $100 bills to LSU football players Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin during the Tigers’ post-game championship celebration.

LSU’s athletic director Robert Munson tried to nip the issue in the bud during an interview with reporters on Tuesday, playing down the severity of the situation. “It was a joke…the bills were fake bills.”

However, shortly after Munson’s comments, USA Today reported that LSU would be investigating whether or not Beckham Jr. was handing out real cash to the LSU players following their National Championship victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Joe Burrow Claims the Money Was Real

To further complicate the situation, LSU’s Heisman winning quarterback, and likely 2020 first-overall draft pick Joe Burrow took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning, seemingly opposing his athletic director’s comments on the situation.

As a guest on Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take Burrow told host Big Cat that he was also on the receiving end of Beckham’s charity and that it was in fact, real money that he received.

OBJ’s giving ways date back to before the game’s kickoff. Beckham Jr. gifted every LSU football player with a pair of Beats by Dre headphones ahead of the National Championship game. The gifting, unlike the money situation, was cleared by the NCAA. It’s also worth noting that NCAA postseason rules allow players to receive up to $550 worth of gifts for competing in bowl games.

OBJ Slaps Police Officer on the Behind

Beckham’s controversial night didn’t end with handing out money post-game. According to Al.com, a police officer approached LSU players, threatening to arrest them for smoking celebratory cigars in the locker room. Beckham Jr. was apparently not having any of that, in the video seen below Beckham can be seen walking behind the officer and then slapping the officer’s backside. Once the officer responded to Beckham Jr.’s actions, OBJ then appeared to mock the officer to his face.

Odell Beckham out here spanking a cop for trying to ruin LSU's locker room party (via @wannabjoyful ) pic.twitter.com/758KGV6z2f — JzoSports (@JzoSports) January 15, 2020

