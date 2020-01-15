Former Cowboys Coach Interviewing For Giants OC Job Today: Report

The New York Giants have steadily begun to fill out their coaching staff around new head coach Joe Judge. The G-Men’s first few hires were anything but household names, as they raided the Miami Dolphins staff to fill out their own. However, on Wednesday, they will have a much more prevalent name in the building, one that who most recently roamed the sidelines of their most storied divisional rival, and one by the end of the day, could very well be named their new offensive coordinator.

Jason Garrett to Interview for Giants Offensive Coordinator Job

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was prohibited from interviewing for any coaching vacancies throughout the league until his contract expired on January 14th.

Yet, one day after officially becoming unemployed, Garrett did not wait long to move on from his previous job. The former head coach was out and about looking for a new suitor, and according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, he may have very well found one, once again within the NFC East.

From @nflnetwork’s Championship Wednesday coverage: Jason Garrett’s contract with the #Cowboys expired yesterday. Today, he’s in the #Giants‘ building, talking about their OC role. pic.twitter.com/0Xs7KWuU0F — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2020

Garrett is interviewing with the New York Giants on Wednesday in hopes that he will fill the Giants’ offensive coordinator vacancy. While Mike Shula, New York’s OC for the previous two seasons has yet to be relieved from duties, it’s reportedly a long shot that he returns for the 2020 season.

What Would Jason Garrett Bring to the Giants Offense?

Jason Garrett may never prove to be a high-end head coach in this league. Yet, not too long ago he was one of the most highly sought after offensive minds in all of football, similar to a modern-day Sean McVay or Sean Payton.

Garrett served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2010. During his tenure, Garrett helped propel the Dallas offense to one of the most dominant units in football. He coached two top-three offenses and three top-seven offenses over his four years of manning the role.

It’s also worth noting that Dallas owned the best offense in football from a statistical standpoint in 2019. While Kellen Moore took over play-calling duties this past season, Garrett certainly still had a hand in the offensive game-planning and schematics.

The Giants, on the other hand, haven’t finished within the top half of the NFL in total offense for four consecutive seasons. However, in New York, Garrett would be inheriting a ton of intriguing playmakers. Saquon Barkley is arguably the best football player in the league. Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton are a promising trio of wideouts. Add in a mismatch-maven like Evan Engram, and a potential franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones and the sky could be the limit for the Giants offense.

Garrett’s history with the Giants organization goes well beyond just meeting them twice a year while at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys. Garrett served as the Giants’ backup quarterback from 2000-2003.

READ NEXT: 49ers NFC Conference Championship Betting Preview