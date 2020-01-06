Best Mike McCarthy Dallas Cowboys Memes, Jokes & Reaction

Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, will become the 9th head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN, Fox Sports, and reports from other prominent sports journalists. That’s struck some people on Twitter as pretty funny, and the memes, jokes, and GIFS flew. You can see some of the best reactions throughout this article.

One Twitter user made a meme showing McCarthy as Jerry Jones’ puppet. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCarthy stayed at Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night. “Once you stay at Jerry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” a source told Schefter. The teams have not yet confirmed the move.

BREAKING: Jerry Jones has hired Mike McCarthy to be his new puppet. pic.twitter.com/9qicokCZzL — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) January 6, 2020

The marionette concept was a popular theme.

Breaking: We go live to the @dallascowboys press conference with Jerry Jones and his new Head Coach Mike McCarthy! #DallasCowboys #NFL pic.twitter.com/h5PIFH1A2z — TWELVEWOOD (@TwelveWood) January 6, 2020

One meme creator imagined how Jason Garrett is feeling. On Sunday evening, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Garrett, confirming that the Cowboys would not be renewing the coach’s soon-to-be expiring contract. Jones had only positive things to say about Garrett, who was coach for a decade in Dallas.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said in the statement.

Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/S6xFMQHmBL — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 6, 2020

Actually, a lot of people imagined what Jason Garrett was thinking about the news. Some fans weren’t thrilled with the McCarthy hire by Dallas. “Mike McCarthy isn’t it for me, man. He doesn’t get the people inspired. That’s a pretty flat hire on Jerry’s part. Mike doesn’t elevate anything. He was just the guy who had Aaron Rodgers. If I was a Cowboys fan, I’d be very MEH about that hire,” wrote one.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Mike McCarthy, lol. From one underachieving head coach to another in Dallas.”

Jason Garrett standing outside Jerry’s house while Mike McCarthy slept over pic.twitter.com/Fx0GlQO6G7 — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 6, 2020

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that he heard the big news directly from the McCarthy, who reportedly impressed the Cowboys, in part because they desired a proven, seasoned coach with NFL experience. Pelissero wrote on Twitter, “Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He’s their new head coach.” ESPN also reported, through sources, that McCarthy would become the head coach for Dallas.

People thought it was generally hilarious that McCarthy and Jerry Jones had a sleepover. “Mike McCarthy kinda looks like he could be Jerry’s long lost son…. are we missing something here,” wrote one Twitter user.

Mike McCarthy sleeping over at Jerry Jones' house: pic.twitter.com/juqqH7BI8T — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 6, 2020

Really hilarious, actually.

Jerry Jones waking Mike McCarthy up at their sleepover to tell him he’s hiredpic.twitter.com/TNMNsnvzmO — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) January 6, 2020

People imagined the interview.

Interview went like this…. Jerry, Stephen, McCarthy sit staring at each other for about 90 seconds.

McCarthy: Dez caught it.

Jerry: OK you’re hired. #DallasCowboys #MikeMcCarthy #CowboysNation — Zacki (8-8) (@zacki_5) January 6, 2020

The GIFs flew.

Hoping Mike McCarthy brings Jim Haslett as his defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/8qo4pyGUyv — Zac (@DCzWall) January 6, 2020

McCarthy is married to wife Jessica. With her, he’s heavily involved in charity work, and theirs is a blended family. You can read more about Jessica Kress McCarthy here.

Here’s what you need to know:

McCarthy Interviewed With the Dallas Cowboys Over the Weekend & They Liked What They Saw

According to @JayGlazer, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach pic.twitter.com/rYFbCrsL0j — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2020

According to ESPN, McCarthy’s record with the Packers was 125-77-2 record and the team made the playoffs 9 times in 13 seasons with him as head coach.

Cowboys: Give us Mike McCarthy Eagles, Giants & Redskins: pic.twitter.com/b8fibwkPIK — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 6, 2020

McCarthy started coaching in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993, according to ESPN, and he served as quarterbacks coach for both the Chiefs and Green Bay. He also served as the offensive coordinator for both the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. In short, he has a lot of professional coaching experience that extends beyond his primary experience in Green Bay as head coach.

The Cowboys had nice stuff to say about Garrett, though.

Mike McCarthy showing up in Dallas to take Jason Garretts job pic.twitter.com/EET7FGF3ZR — JuiceMasterFlex (@AtomicGrizzly) January 4, 2020

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

Jerry Jones love song to Mike McCarthy: https://t.co/nFbzGEhIQx — Rob Thompson (@RobbieThompson2) January 6, 2020

Garrett leaves the franchise with an 85-67 record as Dallas’ coach from 2010 to 2019. Some people liked the McCarthy hire. “I think Mike McCarthy is a great hire for the Cowboys. He has won a Super Bowl and knows how to win,” wrote one Twitter user.

Mike McCarthy seeing the Cowboys never used Cobb out of the backfield pic.twitter.com/h90dIAPcUj — Dallin Duffy (@Delhome17) January 6, 2020

