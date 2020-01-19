Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Is a Major Chiefs Fan

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes is a regular at Chiefs games cheering on his older sibling. For those that follow Patrick’s girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, on social media you know that she is very close with Jackson. The two give fans a glimpse of what it is like inside the stadium as they cheer on their favorite quarterback.

Like Patrick, Jackson was also a standout athlete at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Jackson played basketball at the same school where his brother shined on the football field. Fans could be a bit cruel chanting, “You’re not Patrick!” during games, per ETSN.FM. Jackson noted that there are challenges that come with being in the spotlight.

“It’s hard at times because everybody’s asking for something,” Jackson told ETSN.FM in a 2018 interview. “You’ve got to act better and be respectful. Your name is out there. Everybody knows who you are and what your family is.”



Patrick Also Has a Younger Sister Named Mia

Jackson is 19 and the two brothers also have a younger sister, Mia, who is eight, per KFOR.com. Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, gave her two sons the same advice when they were growing up which was to be aware of others who may be overlooked by their peers.

“I used to tell Patrick and Jackson to find a kid at school — I’m not saying to go pick every kid — find one that just seems to sit by themselves or something, say, ‘Hi,’ every single day,” Randi explained to KFOR.com.

While the two admit to having brotherly conflicts growing up, Jackson and Patrick are now close. Jackson is quick to show his brother love on social media.

“Good game last night! Love you! #chiefskingdom #victorymonday,” Jackson noted on Instagram back in December.

Jackson & Patrick Broke an Oven During One of Their Fights as Kids

The two brothers have come a long way since breaking things during fights. Randi admitted she had to replace an oven door after one particular fight.

“What kid breaks an oven?” Randi joked, per ETSN.FM. “I mean, shatters an oven. I never would buy new stuff before Patrick moved out because I was like, ‘They’re gonna break it.’”

Patrick noted that he does not find his younger brother “annoying” anymore.

“He’s not as annoying anymore now that he’s grown up a little bit,” Patrick told ESTN.FM.

Jackson Trolled Barstool Sports After the Site Made Fun of His TikTok Videos

Since everyone likes to hate on my TikToks I made one today in honor of @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/kq50ppe74R — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) December 9, 2019

Jackson appears to have a good sense of humor. He has been a vocal supporter of TikTok often posting videos showing off his dance moves. Earlier this season, Barstool Sports tweeted one of Jackson’s TikTok videos.

“If the Chiefs lose, it’s somehow Patrick Mahomes’ little brothers fault,” Barstool Sports tweeted.

Jackson had the perfect response by making another TikTok video and tagging Barstool Sports in the post.

“Since everyone likes to hate on my TikToks I made one today in honor of @barstoolsports,” Jackson noted on Twitter.

Fans can expect one epic video if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl. Mahomes’ family is sure to be in the stands in Miami if the Chiefs are able to defeat the Titans.

