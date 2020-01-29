Rob Gronkowski Urges Tom Brady To Do ‘What’s Best For Himself’

Rob Gronkowski has some stern advice for Tom Brady — do what’s best for yourself.

As Brady prepares for the first free agency of his 20-year NFL career, there is a lot of speculation on where the veteran quarterback could end up. He could either return to the Patriots, retire or sign with another NFL team for the first time in his illustrious career.

Gronkowski teamed up with Brady for nine seasons and won three Super Bowls with the 42-year-old quarterback. He played his entire career in New England before deciding to call it quits after the conclusion of the 2018 season. As his former teammate enters free agency, Gronkowski is advising Brady to test the free agent market and do what’s best for himself and his family.

“I really haven’t talked to Tom like that,” said the retired tight end, who now works as a FOX analyst. “I did talk to him, though, after the game. Just talked. It wasn’t even all about football. It was just about life and all. But I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore — to see what’s out there. He’s been playing for so long, and just the way that he’s been playing — just the level he’s been playing at — he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market.

Gronkowski Says Brady Should Do What’s Best For Himself

Gronkowski then delves deeper into why Brady should test the free agent market. During the quote, Gronkowski obviously doesn’t believe that the six-time Super Bowl champion should definitely return to the Patriots.

“I mean, why wouldn’t you? You’ve never done it before in your career, and he’s going to be a free agent for the first time ever, so good for him. Go test out the market and then do what’s best for himself. That’s the decision that he has to make is what’s best for himself, what’s best for his family and what he feels like he’s going to love. So that’s all up to Tom. He’s a grown man, and he’ll be able to make that decision on his own.”

Brady Has Teased Multiple Options

The 2019 season ended on a disappointing note for the defending Super Bowl champions. They squandered an opportunity for home-field advantage with a discouraging loss to the 5-11 Miami Dolphins in Week 17. They then proceeded to lose to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans at home.

Brady’s last thrown pass was an interception returned for a touchdown. Not exactly one of the highlights of Brady’s career.

While Brady stated during the postgame press conference of that postseason loss that he was unlikely to retire, he has since backtracked and has teased the idea of retirement — or even leaving for another NFL team.

Team owner Robert Kraft has made it clear that he wants Brady back in a Patriots uniform, but the decision is ultimately up to the veteran quarterback.

Free agency doesn’t begin until March 18, but one thing is for certain — the topic of Brady and where he will sign for the 2020 season will be the biggest topic of the offseason.

With that said, as Gronkowski suggests, Brady is going to ultimately do what’s best for himself. We’ll see what he believes is the best decision for his future come March.

