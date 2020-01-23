Pelicans Zion Williamson Draws Comparison to Lakers LeBron James by NBA Analyst

The New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up to unleash the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in their game on ESPN.

Williamson has been sidelined since October with a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania’s report.

Back in October, Williamson spoke to the media about his rehab. “[The rehab] is going very well. Day by day, it’s getting better, and I think it’s going very well,” Williamson said. “I do feel like it’s getting stronger day by day. The trainers and staff are telling me day by day, it’s getting stronger, and I can feel the difference each day.”

Ironically, the injury occurred against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson said he “felt some soreness” after a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs and had it checked out after that. Being away from the team and missing out on his NBA debut has been a bit of a letdown for Williamson.

“It hurt at first,” Williamson said. “But I’m not out forever, so my mindset is just come back stronger, come back better so I can help my team.

“It’s just kind of ‘alright, let’s go in, let’s get it done and start the recovery process.’ I’m just kind of taking it day by day,” Williamson said. “I think when I’m ready — there’s no real timetable — when I’m ready, I’ll come back.”

Doris Burke on Zion Williamson

Doris Burke was in Toronto, Canada, covering the Raptors and 76ers game. During the broadcast, she was asked what she was excited about Zion Williamson making his debut tonight in San Antonio.

“Well, if you look what he did in the course of the Preseason 23 points on 70 percent shooting. Physically unlike anything we have ever seen, I guess the closest comparison is LeBron James that sort of size strength and athleticism. The verticality that he brings, David Griffin the Gm saying he is not quick for a big guy, he is quick for quick guys, said Burke.

Later in the broadcast also revealed that with the Pelicans shooting a lot of three this season. Zion Williamson would be the perfect complement to the Pelicans gameplan.

“It is interesting when you incorporate him [Zion Williamson]. He is the kind of player that helps them immediately. They are a team that shots a ton of threes,” Burke said. He can put pressure at the rim and stretch the floor vertically, He is the perfect complement to what they [New Orleans Pelicans] are doing.”

Former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy earlier this season revealed that he thought Williamson will be Hall of Fame great.

“With Williamson, he is going to be great,” said Van Gundy. “I mean Hall of Fame-type great.”

It’s high praise from Van Gundy, who has coach several Hall of Famers in the past such as Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, and Patrick Ewing.

Van Gundy was asked if this belief was based on his preseason performance only.

“That and what you saw at Duke. This guy is going to be a great player.” Van Gundy stated.

