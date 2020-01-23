Clippers’ Doc Rivers Responds to Oshea Jackson Jr’s Comments

Hip Hop Icon and Co-founder of the Big 3 Ice Cube laid down the gauntlet last August during an interview with Arash Markazi of The Los Angeles Times. During the set down Ice Cube revealed that Los Angeles will never embrace the Clippers. According to Cube, they should relocate to a city like Seattle, which is looking to land an NBA franchise since the Sonics departed in 2008.

“The Clippers are like your cousin who moved in and starts thinking it’s his house because he’s been there for so long,” Cube said. “I really think they should move the team. We didn’t ask them to come here. I think it’s unfair to so many cities in America who don’t have a team like Seattle that we have two teams here in L.A.

“They should move because it’s never going to happen for them here. They may have a blip on the radar every now and then, but it’s never going to be their city. They should just get out and take the Chargers with them.”

In the 50 years that the Clippers have been apart of the NBA, they haven’t won an NBA Championship.

Ice Cube’s son Oshea Jackson Jr stopped by Sportscenter Los Angeles with Stan Verrett earlier this month to promote his latest movie ‘Just Mercy.’ The film is about a world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson. It focuses on his work to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. The film will also feature Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

During Jackson Jr’s interview with Verrett, he was asked if he agreed with his father as it pertained to Clippers relocating out of Los Angeles.

” Completely,” replied Jackson, Jr.

“I know Vancouver has a loyal fan base, Seattle. I know they are begging for one [a team], and Bakersfield is nice this time of year. You can go wherever you want, but get up out of here,” said Jackson Jr.

If things don’t work out for the Lakers and the Clippers go to the NBA Finals. Does the Los Angeles in him somehow find a way to root for the?

“You hired the Celtics coach [Doc Rivers] you let him come down here and convince you to cover up my banners, deface my statues. The owner [Steve Ballmer] uses my locker room as his personal office when we are not in the playoffs. Y’all are not welcome.”

Doc Rivers Responds to Jackson, Jr.

The Los Angeles Clippers were in Dallas on Tuesday to face the Dallas Mavericks, and before the morning shootaround, I asked Doc Rivers to respond to Jackson Jr’s comments that they aren’t welcome in Los Angeles.

“Who? That’s the point. Nah, everyone has their opinion on that. We have no problem with that we belong where we are. My mom always said you are where you’re supposed to be. We’re right where we’re supposed to be,” said Rivers.

The Clippers went on beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107.

