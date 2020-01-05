Power Star Joseph Sikora Weighs-in on Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Playing This Season

Power returns to Starz on January 5, 2020, for the final five episodes of season six. The plot will feature several suspects of whom the police think shot James St. Patrick [Ghost]. The suspects are Tommy Egan [Joseph Sikora], Tasha St. Patrick [Naturi Naughton], Tariq St. Patrick [Michael Rainey Jr.], Cooper Saxe [Shane Johnson], Dre [Rotimi], Councilman Tate [Larenz Tate] are all excused of killing James St. Patrick [Omari Hardwick].

Joseph Sikora AKA Tommy Egan was taking part in the promotional tour on Friday afternoon at ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby show to garner attention for Sunday’s return of Power. The trio discussed a variety of different topics such as Curtis ‘50 Cent‘ Jackson changing the intro song back from Trey Songz to Joe, which it has been since season one of the iconic series. Jalen Rose asked Sikora what did the cast feel when Jackson switched it back. They also talked about other sports topics, such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

JR: Curtis pays attention to the people. He switched it back. So how did you guys feel?

JS: He does, and when did he switch it back?

JR: Quick!

JS: His Episode

JR: Correct

JS: Number three, he showed them who was boss. I like [the]Trey Songz’ one, but I think the people do grow accustomed to something, and it becomes a tradition. And I think they didn’t want their tradition necessary messed with this is not [the] Vatican II and keep it going.

Joseph Sikora Weighed-in on Zion Williamson

Last week Zion Williamson spoke to the media for the first time in some time after he practiced for the first time since the preseason.

“It was a great experience. I’m glad I was back out there,” Williamson said of his first practice. “If it was up to me, I would have been out there two weeks ago or something, but it was good to get back out there … It’s been a hard balance because I’m 19, and I want to get back out there. But from a professional standpoint, I do have to look at longevity.”