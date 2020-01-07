Raiders Sign Speedy, Young Cornerback to Futures Deal

The Oakland Raiders continue to stock up young players heading into the offseason as they’ve signed cornerback Dylan Mabin to a reserve/futures contract. There isn’t much difference between a reserve/futures contract and a normal contract other than the fact that is doesn’t go into effect until the new league year starts. There’s a breakdown here.

Mabin spent much of the year on the Raiders’ practice squad but didn’t hit the field in a regular-season game. According to Silver and Black Pride, he runs 4.41 40 yards dash, so he’s definitely not lacking in the speed category. The Raiders have a few young cornerbacks that they are excited about. Mabin is going to have a tough time making the roster. However, the team’s roster is littered with former undrafted free agents, so it’s possible he improves and finds a spot on the team or practice squad in 2020.

We have signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/futures deal. pic.twitter.com/qMaXutS6d2 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 6, 2020

Raiders Have Signed 7 Other Players to Futures Contracts

The Raiders are loading up on reserve/futures contracts. Most of the players spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2019, but they did add one new name. Here’s a list of the players the Raiders have signed since the end of the season:

Ade Aruna, DE

Jordan Brown, DB

Kendall Donnerson, DE

Kyle Kalis, OL

Erik Magnuson, C

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR

Dylan Mabin, CB

William Stanback, RB

Stanback is the only player on the list who wasn’t part of the Raiders organization in 2019. He was a star in the Canadian Football League and is a very interesting prospect for the team. The Raiders could lose DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard in free agency. If that happens, Stanback has a shot at becoming one of Josh Jacobs’ backups.

Out of the players listed about, Magnuson is the only guy who spent time on the active roster of the Raiders.

Erik Harris Gets Fined for Week 17 Hit

In other news, safety Erik Harris was fined $28,075 for a Week 17 hit on Denver Broncos wide receivers Cortland Sutton, according to Raiders Wire. The play was penalized, but Jon Gruden wasn’t happy about it. Here’s what he had to say after the game:

“I thought it was a heck of a play,” he said. “I think some of these bang-bang collisions, the quarterback should be penalized for throwing the ball in there. I mean, I thought Harris went in there with his shoulder, no head at all, but I think his target needs to be better. That’s the reaction I got to learn from and take from that. That was a big play of the game, sure.”

It’s no secret that the Raiders have had problems with the referees this season and pretty much the entire history of the franchise. It’s possible Harris tries to appeal the ruling as the replay shows that the safety led with his shoulder and not with his helmet. Defensive end Josh Mauro was also fined $10,527 for an unnecessary roughness penalty. His penalty didn’t get quite the ire from Gruden, but the fine is significantly less than what Harris is facing.

