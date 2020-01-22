Robert Kraft Reveals Patriots’ Plan For Tom Brady

The New England Patriots‘ big boss is making it clear — the Patriots want Tom Brady back.

As the Brady rumor mill continues to swirl regarding which team he’ll play for during the 2020 season, team owner Robert Kraft was caught on camera stating that New England does plan to bring back their six-time Super Bowl champion.

TMZ Sports: “Are we going to keep Tom in New England, Bob?!?”

Kraft Makes It Brady’s Decision If He Wants To Return

“We plan to!”This is Kraft’s first statement on Brady’s impending free agency since the conclusion of the Patriots’ 2019 season, following their postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans

The long-time owner of the Patriots also echoed a similar sentiment a few weeks prior when he made it clear that New England wanted their 20-year veteran back for the 2020 season. However, Kraft seemed to send the message that it was ultimately up to Brady on whether or not he wanted to be a member of the Patriots moving forward.

In other words, he was putting all of the onus on Brady — not himself, or the Patriots organization.

“Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.” “I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom . . . he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him . . . But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

Brady Has Played All Sides Perfectly

The veteran quarterback has yet to even hit free agency officially — he’s still under contract with the Patriots through March — but it appears as if he’s approaching his first-ever free agency perfectly.

Not only has Brady teased the idea of leaving the Patriots, he’s also hinted at wanting to return to the Patriots while also teasing the thought of retirement. In other words, no one knows for sure what Brady wants to do, which is the best possible leverage you can have as a player.

A recent report by Gary Tanguay of NBC Sports even mentioned that Brady was “fed up” and embarrassed by his salary. Brady’s $23 million annual salary ranked 13th in average annual salary among quarterbacks — below his former backup and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

It remains to be seen what Brady’s decision will be come March, but he’s definitely keeping all sides on their toes as Kraft and other teams await his decision.

