Ryan Tannehill’s Wife Lauren Tannehill Excited for Titans Playoff Run

Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren Tannehill has been by his side through the ups and downs of the quarterback’s NFL career. Ryan was finally able to secure a playoff win, and Lauren took to Instagram to praise his performance against the Patriots.

“We’ve waited a long time for this, love you boo! #RideOrDie,” Lauren posted along with photos of Ryan in a Titans uniform.

The Titans pulled off a big upset in Foxborough to advance to the Divisional Round. Ryan began his career with the Dolphins without many winning seasons and was traded to the Titans over the offseason. He began the year as the backup quarterback to Marcus Mariota but took over the offense by midseason.

“It feels awesome,” Ryan said after his signature playoff win, per the Titans website. “I am so proud of our guys – we fought. It was ugly at times offensively, but we found a way to make plays at the end and came out with a W.”

Lauren Was Featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2012

Many football fans got to know Lauren during HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series in 2012 when the docu-series featured the Dolphins. Lauren noted to NFL.com that she felt like the show accurately portrayed their relationship.

“I actually didn’t have any idea what to expect; I like to keep our life kind of private,” Lauren explained, per NFL.com. “But I thought the show accurately portrayed (us). They can make you look any way they want to on TV. I didn’t know what they were going to make of me. I thought they really did a good job.”

HBO admitted that fan interest in Lauren was high and the show featured Ryan’s wife in “every episode.”

“This was a tremendous series for HBO and our viewers responded,” an HBO spokesman told NFL.com in 2012. “Lauren was in every episode.”

A lot has changed since Ryan’s rookie season and the quarterback is now considered an NFL veteran. The couple are the proud parents of two children, Steel and Stella.

The Couple Met During College on a Spring Break Trip

Both Ryan and Lauren attended college at Texas A&M, but it took a spring break trip for the couple to actually meet. Ryan later noted that he quickly realized that Lauren had everything he was looking for in a wife.

“She is one of the funniest people I know,” Ryan told City and Shore. “There is rarely a dull moment around her…She was everything I was looking for in a wife.”

It turns out Lauren and Ryan attended the same church but had never met. After Ryan was drafted by the Dolphins, Lauren was asked about the attention they were both receiving, and she cited their faith as the stabilizing factor.

“Ryan’s very attractive, and has lots of female fans, too, especially now that he’s in the NFL,” Lauren explained to the Dallas News in 2012. “But we have good, Christian values, and I know he’s a one-girl kind of guy, and he knows how much I love him, too. We do everything together, and can’t wait to start this new chapter. Ryan will love Miami, and Miami will love him.”