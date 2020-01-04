Ryan Tannehill & Wife Lauren Tannehill Are Enjoying Life in Nashville

After beginning his career in Miami, Ryan Tannehill and wife Lauren Tannehill appear to be adjusting to life in Nashville. Ryan has been a big part of the Titans’ playoff run, and the couple is also enjoying living in Music City. Just before Christmas, Lauren posted the photo below with the caption, “Feeling fancy and festive 🌲.”

Other posts include nice meals at popular Nashville restaurants, but the majority of the couple’s time away from football is spent with their two children. Ryan and Lauren are the proud parents of a son, Steel, and daughter, Stella, who celebrated her first birthday this fall.

“Girl, you’ve changed my world! I love you more then I thought possible Stella Rose! You’re sweet and spicy and I can not wait to watch you grow! @rtannehill17 #Happy1stBirthday,” Lauren posted on Instagram.

Here is a look at the couple with their two kids.

Lauren’s Dad Died in October of 2019

The past year has also brought with it some challenges. Lauren announced on October 24, 2019 that her dad had unexpectedly passed away. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message along with a photo with her parents.

“Yesterday the Lord unexpectedly took my Daddy home. He was such a special man to all of us! We loved him so deeply! I miss and love you Daddy! So broken!” Lauren noted on Instagram.

Ryan’s Family Moved to Nashville Shortly After He Was Traded to the Titans in March of 2019

Ryan was traded to the Titans in March of 2019, and the family did well during the transition. The Titans quarterback noted prior to the season that his family moved to Nashville just a short time after the trade.

“It’s been good,” Ryan explained to A to Z Sports Nashville. “The family came up with me right at the first of May, so we got to settle in a little bit during the spring. Went back to Florida for the summer, then they came back up here with me a couple of weeks ago for Training Camp. Got a place to live, finding our way around town, found the little man a school, so we’re settling in nicely.”

Lauren Spent Time as a Model When Ryan Played for the Dolphins

When the couple lived in Miami, Lauren had a successful career as a model. Lauren signed with Houston’s 713 Model & Talent Agency back in 2008, and the company’s Director of Page Erik Bechtol explained to the Sun-Sentinel why she had the “it” factor.

“You might be fantastic to look at, but if you’re not beautiful on the inside, you’re not going to get very far, and she’s both, so she’s kind of a natural at it,” Bechtol told the Sun-Sentinel in a 2014 interview. “She’s very sweet, humble and just a joy to work with. She’s just an all-around-sweet Texas girl.”

It is unclear whether Lauren is still active in the industry. Her Instagram page is now full of life as a mother to two young kids, but Lauren is sure to have more opportunities in the future.