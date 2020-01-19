Ryan Tannehill’s Wife Lauren Tannehill Had Modeling Career

Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren Tannehill had a successful modeling career in the early years of the quarterback’s time in the NFL. Lauren signed with Houston’s 713 Model & Talent Agency back in 2008, per the Sun-Sentinel. Erik Bechtol, 713’s director of page, discussed why Lauren was such a popular client during a 2014 interview with the Sun-Sentinel.

“You might be fantastic to look at, but if you’re not beautiful on the inside, you’re not going to get very far, and she’s both, so she’s kind of a natural at it,” Bechtol told the Sun-Sentinel. “She’s very sweet, humble and just a joy to work with. She’s just an all-around-sweet Texas girl.”

It is unclear whether Lauren is still doing work with agencies, but the couple has their hands full with two small children. The couple are the proud parents to Stella and Steel. Fans get a firsthand look at the Tannehill family through funny videos and photos the couple post on social media. Lauren also posts a few photos of different products from time to time on social media, but the majority of her content is tied to their family life.

Ryan Believes His Wife Is Making a “Huge Impact” in the Community

The couple is also passionate about giving back to the community, and it is a characteristic that Ryan admires about his wife. While Ryan was still with the Dolphins, the quarterback discussed how much he admires Lauren’s charitable efforts.

“I have always known she had the potential to make an impact on a community, but over the past couple of years, I have really seen her make a huge impact,” Ryan explained to City and Shore. “It is not always a large production or headline event, but her care and the way she connects with people on a day-to-day basis is rare in the world today.”

Lauren’s Father Passed Away Suddenly During the 2019 NFL Season

It has been a mix of emotions for the Tannehill family during the 2019 NFL season. Ryan is having his best season as a pro quarterback getting his first taste of postseason success. The former Dolphins quarterback was also able to overtake the starting Titans job from Marcus Mariota by the middle of the season.

It has been difficult for the couple as Lauren’s father died in October. Ryan discussed the range of emotions that the family was experiencing.

“After walkthrough I found out, and it was tough,” Ryan noted, per the Tennessean. “It was tough all week. (Tuesday) we had the funeral back in Texas. So, it’s been a tough week for my family and myself. Really just trying to lock in when I’m in the building and on the practice field on the task at hand and completely focus on what I have to do. But yeah, it’s a tough week. You have heavy hearts and a lot of sadness.”

Lauren announced the sad news on Instagram noting that the death was “unexpected” and calling her father a “special man.”

“Yesterday the Lord unexpectedly took my Daddy home. He was such a special man to all of us! We loved him so deeply! I miss and love you Daddy! So broken!” Lauren posted on October 24, 2019.