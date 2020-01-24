New Orleans Saints Fight Release of Emails Tied to Sexual Abuse Scandal: Report

The Associated Press released a bombshell report Friday morning that implicated the New Orleans Saints in assisting the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.”

The AP’s report said the team was heading to court to try to prevent the release of emails sent from the team’s NFL.com account that “allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control” for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese in order to assist them from the fallout from sexual abuse scandals.

New Orleans Saints’ Attorneys Call Accusations ‘Outrageous’

Attorneys for approximately two dozen men suing the church say they have 276 documents they obtained that show the Saints aided the Archdiocese.

“Obviously, the Saints should not be in the business of assisting the Archdiocese, and the Saints’ public relations team is not in the business of managing the public relations of criminals engaged in pedophilia,” the attorneys said in a court filing. “The Saints realize that if the documents at issue are made public, this professional sports organization also will be smearing itself.”

For their part, the Saints organization has denied any wrongdoing. Attorneys representing the team disputed any cover up suggestions, calling those claims “outrageous.” The Saints’ lawyers also noted they were fighting the release of the emails, which were sent in 2018 and 2019, because they were intended to be private and not “fodder for the public.” The archdiocese is also fighting the release of the emails, according to the AP’s report.

AP Report: ‘Multiple’ Saints Personnel Were Involved

Attorneys for the men suing the Catholic church allege that “multiple” Saints personnel, including Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel, used their team email accounts to give the church “messaging” advice, as well as “how to soften the impact of the archdiocese’s release of a list of clergy members ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse,” according to the AP.

The NFL has yet to comment, but the ties between the Saints organization and the Catholic church in New Orleans are plentiful and prominent. According to the Associated Press, “Ties between local church leaders and the Saints include a close friendship between New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond and Gayle Benson, who inherited the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team when her husband, Tom Benson, died in 2018. The archbishop was at Gayle Benson’s side as she walked in the funeral procession.”

In their court filing requesting the emails be kept private, the Saints’ attorneys did acknowledge that the team assisted the archdiocese in “its publishing of the credibly accused clergy list, but said that was an act of disclosure — ‘the opposite of concealment,'” according to the AP.

We will keep you updated on any further developments as they occur.