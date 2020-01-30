Russell Wilson Pushes for Seahawks to Make Offensive Changes

Russell Wilson made the media rounds prior to the Pro Bowl, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback had some interesting thoughts about the state of the franchise. While Wilson seems pleased overall with the offense, the Seahawks quarterback admitted that he feels the team can ramp up the passing game to provide more touchdowns.

“We’ve thrown a bunch of touchdowns, you know,” Wilson told 710 Seattle. “We’ve been throwing a bunch of touchdowns and I think there’s a lot more out there, too. I think there’s about 10 to 15 to 20 more, so let’s go get those. That’s just how I think about it. Touchdowns help us win. I think we’ve got to find ways to win and we’ve got to score more points than they do and I think we’ve got great talent.”

Wilson’s estimate indicates the Seahawks quarterback believes the offense can score an additional touchdown per game. Despite the constructive criticism, Wilson made it clear he had no problem with Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“Schotty has been great,” Wilson noted to 710 Seattle. “It’s been fun working with him since the day he got here. He loves the game, he’s passionate about it, he’s a great coach and a great teacher of the game.”

Wilson Believes the Seahawks Need to Add a “Couple More” Players in Free Agency

Wilson is known for his polished answers during interviews, so the fact that the quarterback is going public with some of his critiques shows he has some expectations for the Seahawks’ front office this offseason. Wilson also indicated he wanted the Seahawks to add “superstars” in free agency during a separate interview with ESPN.

“I think we need a couple more [players],” Wilson told ESPN during Pro Bowl week. “I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many, just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that’s going to be the part that’s going to be great with John Schneider and Pete [Carroll], as well, in terms of this offseason’s free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space.”

All Eyes Are on Jadeveon Clowney During Free Agency

As Wilson noted, star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will be a free agent and the Seahawks will not have the option of franchise tagging him during the offseason. Clowney is not only the Seahawks’ top free agent but one of the best available players across the NFL. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that the franchise has every intention of re-signing Clowney.

“He loves it here and he wants to be here,” Carroll noted during his final press conference, per Seahawks.com. “He dropped up to see (general manager John Schneider) just to let him know how important it was to him. He had a great time. Everybody in here, they had a ball competing together. It’s interesting to see the new guys that come in because they’re more surprised by the environment. They were very upbeat about it and Clowney was as much as anybody.”