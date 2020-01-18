Tobias Harris Delivers Tear-Worthy Tribute to Martin Luther King [WATCH]

Martin Luther King, Jr. left an indelible mark on America. Everyone, no matter race or creed, could dream — and dream big.

And accomplish those big dreams. It was his vision and it plays out in basketball arenas all over the country on a nightly basis.

On Friday, Tobias Harris stepped onto center court at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and delivered pre-game remarks honoring King. The Sixers will be on the road in Brooklyn on Jan. 20 (on the date America celebrates MLK’s legacy with a national holiday) so Harris seized the moment and shared some poignant words.

The Sixers forward spoke about how MLK and his message changed the world, specifically in the way it brought people closer. Harris received a standing ovation from Sixers fans at the end of his nearly one-minute speech.

“Martin Luther King stood for equality. He stood for love. Amongst everybody, all the different individuals of life, to be able to walk out and embrace each other and cherish everything that we do on a daily basis,” Harris said. “In our world, what he and his message brought to everybody, is meant for more than ever. On behalf of myself, the NBA, the organization and my teammates, we want to thank you guys for being here tonight and to also celebrate and cherish the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thank you.”

Tobias Harris opens tonight's game with a tribute to MLK 💪 pic.twitter.com/RQmOzCn5RR — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 18, 2020

Brett Brown Speaks on Relationship with Sixers GM

Brett Brown may be on the hot seat in Philadelphia but the young coach hasn’t let the outside noise affect him. In fact, his relationship with Sixers GM Elton Brand is stronger than ever.

Brown, who has compiled a 204-330 record in seven seasons, took a few minutes before Friday night’s game against Chicago to discuss Brand. The Sixers head coach said the two men talk at least twice a day and he cherishes every second of those conversations. Brown jokingly revealed that he would sign Brand to a 50-year contract extension.

Brett Brown says the Sixers should sign Elton Brand to a “50-year contract.” Says he loves his relationship with Brand, and they talk at least twice a day every day. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2020

“It is a relationship that I value very much,” Brown said, via The Inquirer. “I think the world of him. The club should sign him to a 50-year contract. Day-to-day stuff. Trade deadline, all that. It is all part of it. It is just a relationship that I personally value very much and I respect him very much for the job he is doing.”

Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons Land Top 12 in NBA Jersey Sales

In Philadelphia, basketball fans may be souring a little bit on the Sixers’ two biggest superstars. Joel Embiid is out with a broken finger and Ben Simmons … well, he still won’t take an outside jumper.

There have even been swirling rumors about the team trying to trade Simmons. That may all be a facade, at least outside of Philadelphia.

The @NBA just released its latest merchandise report. The 76ers are the 3rd-most popular team overall. Joel Embiid ranks 9th and Ben Simmons 11th overall in jersey sales. pic.twitter.com/vAYz4vPIvg — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) January 17, 2020

A new survey from NBAStore.com shows that both players rank in the Top 12 for overall jersey sales in the NBA. Embiid came in at No. 9 while Simmons made the list at No. 11.

LeBron James continues to pace the league at the top spot, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry rounding out the top three. In addition, the Sixers ranked No. 3 in overall team merchandise so the local guys definitely have mass appeal.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!