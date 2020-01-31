15 Best Ski Mittens for Warmth & Water-Resistance: Buy & Save

An alternative to ski gloves , mittens provide warmth, water- and wind-resistance, performance, functionality, and comfort, whether you’re a skiier or snowboarder.

Are you in the market for a new pair of ski mittens? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular mittens for skiiers to help make your decision easier.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What are the Best Warm Ski Mittens?

When you're shopping for ski mittens, warmth is obviously a feature you need. Explanation not needed. Some models are warmer than others, but all are designed to keep your hands comfortable in frigid temperatures. From personal experience and reading reviews, many users agree mittens with 3M Thinsulate insulation or down filling tend to be the warmest.

What's the Difference Between Ski & Snowboarding Mittens?

In reality, there isn't much difference at all. A lot of skiiers prefer to wear gloves with actual separated fingers slots because it might be easier to hold onto the poles. Snowboarders don't have poles so their main objective is to keep warm and many believe mittens are warmer than gloves.

Are These Ski Mittens Unisex?

While most of the mittens on the above list are unisex, there are gender-specific women's ski mittens as well as models for men and kids.