15 Best Ski Mittens for Warmth & Water-Resistance: Buy & Save

Are you in the market for a new pair of ski mittens? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular mittens for skiiers to help make your decision easier.
An alternative to ski gloves, mittens provide warmth, water- and wind-resistance, performance, functionality, and comfort, whether you’re a skiier or snowboarder.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $90.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $78.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Wildhorn Tolcat Ski MittensPros:
Cons:
- The 4-layer protection, including the Hydro-Tex liner, is waterproof, yet breathable
- Thinsulate insulation isn't bulky, but still provides ample warmth
- The leather palm provides excellent grip and durability
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users felt they weren't suitable for extreme temperatures and conditions
- Some users might not like the glove-like, separate finger interior liner
If you’re looking for a product with street cred (or would that be slope cred?), take a look at the Wildhorn Tolcat Mittens, as Wildhorn is an official equipment supplier to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Teams.
Some of the Tolcat mittens top features include: a four-layer design, including 3M Thinsulate insulation, water-resistant HydroTex lining, and a waterproof outer; a durable leather palm that is also touchscreen compatible; thumb wipe panel for your nose and ski goggles; and a secure cuff and glove buckle.
The Tolcat Ski Mittens from Wildhorn are all about performance, style, and comfort.
Find more Wildhorn Tolcat Ski Mittens information and reviews here.
-
2. Burton Gore-Tex MittensPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Gore-Tex membrane and Thermacore insulation is waterproof and warm
- There's a removable four-way stretch DRYRIDE Thermex liner that has Screen Grab touchscreen control for phones
- Each mitten features a hidden zippered pocket that can hold a handwarmer
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they weren't suitable for extreme cold temperatures
- Some users felt they weren't as durably made as other Burton models
The Burton Gore-Tex Mittens feature some top notch technology (yeah, that Gore-Tex is awesome) designed to keep your hands warm, water- and wind-free, and comforable for a day on the slopes.
Gore-Tex is a technology designed to keep you dry, warm, and protected, necessities in extremely cold temperatures.
Other highlights of the mittens include a removable four-way stretch DRYRIDE liner, which dries quickly; Thermacore insulation; Screen Grab synthetic leather palm for easy phone/tablet use; a hidden handwarmer or ventilation pocket; and a removable wrist strap.
Find more Burton Gore-Tex Mittens information and reviews here.
-
3. OZERO Ski MittensPros:
Cons:
- Features a built-in sweat-absorbant interior glove design and mitten outer cover
- Filled with filled with 3M Thinsulate insulation to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -40 degrees
- They have 5-inch extra long sleeves for added warmth and protection from wind and snow
- Some users didn't like the separate finger glove design
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users didn't feel like they weren't suitable in temperatures of -40 degrees as advertized
If you’re looking for a high performance, protective model at a reasonable price, the OZERO Ski Mittens might be the pair for you.
The gloves, which are both windproof and water-resistant, feature an interior glove-like, separate finger design that is sweat-aborbant. The exterior is the traditional mitten style, complete with a leather palm and cowhide patch on the thumb for a better grip on your ski poles.
As for warmth, the gloves are lined with thermal TR cotton and filled with 150 gram per square inch of 3M Thinsulate insulation and can keep you protected from the cold in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. For added protection and warmth, the gloves feature 5-inch extra long sleeves that have an adjustable strap on the wrist and a cuff with a drawcord.
-
4. Tough Outdoors Ski MittensPrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The nylon shell, reinforced synthetic leather palm, and the TPU membrane is water-resistant and breathable
- The fleece lining and thermal insulation keep your hands warm and dry
- The adjustable wrist and drawstring closure help get a secure fit to keep the elements out
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users felt they weren't warm enough for extreme temperatures
- Some users felt they weren't as durable as other, more expensive models
The ski mittens from Tough Outdoors can be used for all outdoor winter activities and come at a reasonable price.
The nylon shell, reinforced synthetic leather palm, and TPU membrane combine to create an all-weather resistant shield to keep you dry all day. The fleece lining and thermal insulation keep your hands warm.
And thanks to the adjustable wrist buckle and drawstring wrist closure help you get a custom, comfortable fit while keeping the elements, including snow, wind, and rain, out.
Find more Tough Outdoors Ski Mittens information and reviews here.
-
5. EXski Winter MittensPrice: $30.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lined with 40g G-type 3M Thinsulate insulation and 280g cotton and can keep hands warm in temperatures as low as -22 degrees
- Has a waterproof FAN-TEX TPU membrane insert and a water-resistant outer nylon shell to keep your hands dry
- The PU leather palm provides durability and excellent grip
- Some users felt they didn't keep their hands warm in -22 degree temperature as advertised
- Some users said the stitching began to come undone too soon
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
Highlighted by 40 grams of G-type 3M Thinsulate insulation and 280 grams of cotton, the EXski Ski Mittens can keep hands warm in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30C).
The outer nylon shell and FAN-TEX TPU membrane insert combine to provide full water-resistance. The PU leather palm, also waterproof, is durable and helps you get an excellent grip on your ski poles.
The mittens, which has an extra long gusset, feature an adjustable wrist strap and elastic drawstring so you can get a secure fit while keeping the wind, snow, and rain out. There are also clips to prevent mitten loss and a strap so it’s simple to pull them on.
Find more EXski Winter Mittens information and reviews here.
-
6. Black Diamond Mercury Mitts Cold Weather MittensPrice: $90.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof Dry insert stays with a removable liner
- Four-way stretch Pretext Shield fabric helps keep moisture while keeping its breathable properties
- Goat leather palm with kevlar stitching for added durability
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the mittens didn't run true to size
- Only 1 color available
If you’re willing to pay a bit more for high-quality performing mittens, then check out the Black Diamond Mercury Mitts, which are highlighted by innovative technology.
Featuring fully waterproof Black Diamond Dry insert stays to keep you dry and comfortable, the mittens have a removable liner with 340 grams of PrimaLoft insulation for added warmth and a Pertex Shield shell with four-way stretch for better performance and flexibility.
Other highlights include a goat leather palm with durable Kevlar stitching and a split-finger glove-like liner.
Find more Black Diamond Mercury Mitts Cold Weather Mittens information and reviews here.
-
7. Carhartt W.P. Waterproof Insulated MittensPros:
Cons:
- FastDry technology in the lining wicks away sweat to keep you dry and comfortable
- Has a reinforced digital grip palm and stick grip fingers and thumb
- All-purpose polytex shell helps keep water out
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size or had an awkward fit
- Some users felt they weren't suitable for extreme temperatures
- Some users had durability issues
The Carhartt W.P. Waterproof Insulated Mittens are designed to deliver top-notch performance, warmth, and comfort.
There is FastDry technology in the lining which wicks away sweat to keep you dry and comfortable and the all-purpose polytex shell helps keep water out. There’s also a reinforced digital grip polyurethane palm and stick grip fingers and thumb for added durability.
The mittens have a stretch fleece cuff for extra comfort and an adjustable wrist strap to get a secure fit.
Find more Carhartt W.P. Waterproof Insulated Mittens information and reviews here.
-
8. Ravean Heated Ski MittensPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with two 7.4v batteries so you can adjust the amount of heat your mittens receive
- Has 3M Thinsulate insulation for warmth and a Hydro-Tex waterproof insert
- The water-resistant genuine goat leather palm provides durability and an excellent grip
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the battery didn't last as long as advertised
- Some users felt the heat didn't reach the thumb area
The Ravean Heated Ski Mittens are probably the most technologically sophisticated model on this list thanks to their battery-powered heating system.
You’ll receive two 7.4v batteries that allows you to change the temperature on three levels with an LED button control. Pretty cool. The mittens have four-layer protection, including 3M Thinsulate insulation for added warmth and a Hydro-Tex shell that is both water- and wind-resistant.
Touchscreen compatible, the mittens have a durable leather palm, an adjustable wrist strap, and a snow cuff cinch at the end of the gauntlet.
Find more Ravean Heated Ski Mittens information and reviews here.
-
9. N’Ice Caps Winter MittensPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated with 100 grams of 3M Thinsulate
- The palm, fingers, and thumb areas have added grippers
- Features a breathable and waterproof membrane
- Some users felt they had an uncomfortable fit
- Some users felt they weren't very waterproof
- Some users felt they weren't suitable for extremely cold temperatures
Value, performance, warmth, versatility, and comfort are a handful of words that comes to mind when talking about the N’Ice Caps Winter Mittens.
Featuring 100 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation, the gloves are designed to keep your hands warm in the coldest temperatures. And the breathable, waterproof membrane will keep you dry. The palm, fingers, and thumb areas all have extra “grippers” for better durability and performance.
Other highlights include an adjustable wrist strap and a drawcord so you can get a secure, custom fit.
Find more N'Ice Caps Winter Mittens information and reviews here.
-
10. Andorra Thinsulate Ski MittensPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The outer material is water-resistant, while the interior lining has moisture-wicking properties
- Thumb area has touchscreen compatibility as well as a softer side for scratch-free goggles wiping
- There is a zippered storage pocket that can hold money, credit cards, keys, and more
- Some users said they experienced durability issues
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users felt the waterproof materials weren't sufficient
The Andorra Thinsulate Ski Mittens are warm, water-resistant, and have a few other cool features many on this list don’t.
Those unique features include a thumb area that has touchscreen compatibility as well as a softer side so you can wipe your goggles without worrying about scratching them. There’s also a zippered pocket where you can store cash, credit cards, ID cards, keys, and more.
Other highlights include 100 grams of 3G Thinsulate for warmth, non-slip grip on the palms, reinforced stitching, waterproof outer, clips to prevent loss, and a quick-drying, moisture-wicking lining.
Find more Andorra Thinsulate Ski Mittens information and reviews here.
-
11. Andake Down Ski MittensPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interior lining is 90 percent down and 10 percent feather for added warmth
- Has both a water-resistant outer shell and a waterproof TPU membrane
- PU leather palm for a better grip with soft fabric on the thumb for scratch-free goggles wiping
- Some users said they could be difficult to put on and take off at times
- Some users said the mittens run small in size
- Some users felt they weren't as durable as other models
If you’re looking for a pair of bargain ski mittens that offer high-performance, warmth, and comfort, then take a look at the Andake Down Winter Mittens.
The interior lining provides ample warmth thanks to the 90 percent down and 10 percent feather construction. Andake says the mittens will keep your hands warm in temperatures as low at -40 degrees Fahrenheit. There is also double layer water-resistance as they have a water-resistant outer shell and a waterproof TPU membrane.
Other features of the mittens include a durable, non-slip grip palm, soft fabric on the thumb for scratch-free goggles wiping and nose wiping, a soft elastic cuff, an adjustable elastic strap, and fingertip straps to make it easier to take the mittens off.
Find more Andake Down Ski Mittens information and reviews here.
-
12. Outdoor Research Meteor MittsPrice: $78.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warm 300-weight fleece, removable liners feature fold-back flaps to free fingers
- There is heat pack pocket so you can get more warmth
- Easy to put on thanks to the pull loop
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the inner lining wasn't as good as other models (stitching issues, bunched up, too thin, etc.)
- Some users felt they weren't as warm as other models
The Outdoor Research Meteor Mitts are all about functionality, performance, and comfort — everything you need in a pair of ski mittens.
Made of water-resistant and windproof materials, the mittens have an AlpenGrip LT palm, which supplies extra durability. They also have warm 300-weight fleece, removable liners that fold-back flaps so you can free up your fingers.
Other highlights include a heat pack pocket, easy pull-on loop, a SuperCinch Gauntlet, pre-curved construction, and an adjustable wrist strap.
Find more Outdoor Research Meteor Mitts information and reviews here.
-
13. Windrider Ski MittensPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each mitten features a secured zippered pocket to store cash, cards, IDs, keys, and more
- Extra long gauntlets (cuffs) provide extra protection from the elements
- 5 layers of insulation provide ample weather-resistance and warmth
- Some users felt they weren't as warm as advertised
- Some users said they weren't as water-resistant as other models
- Only 1 color available
The WindRider Ski Mittens combine functionality, protection, and comfort in a sleek design at a pretty good price.
The mittens feature 5 layers that provide warmth, water-resistance, and durability. Those layers include a waterproof outer, a cordura nylon shell, a breathable Hipora liner, an insulated layer, and a soft fleece liner with 3M Thinsulate. Another highlight is the zippered storage pocket where you can keep cash, cards, IDs, keys, or whatever you choose.
Other features are the extended cuffs for more protection, an adjustable wrist strap for a secure fit, and a durable palm.
Find more Windrider Ski Mittens information and reviews here.
-
14. Handlandy Winter MittensPrice: $23.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Genuine cowhide leather palm is durable and has an excellent grip
- Insulated with 100 grams 3m Thinsulate and 350 grams warm cotton
- Built-in interior glove design that provides a more flexible grip
- Some users might not like the interior glove-like separate finger design
- Some users felt they weren't as warm as advertised
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
The HandLandy Winter Mittens provide warmth, weather-resistance, and comfort for all outdoor cold-weather activities, including skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and more.
Some of the top highlights include the 100 grams 3M Thinsulate and 350 grams warm cotton insulation, water- and wind-resistant materials, genuine cowhide leather palm, and an adjustable cuff strap with a drawstring bottom to get a secure fit.
The ski mittens also feature a glove-like built-in design so you have more flexibility in your fingers.
Find more Handlandy Winter Mittens information and reviews here.
-
15. Gordini Gore-Tex Gauntlet MittsPros:
Cons:
- Gore-Tex technology is waterproof and wind-resistant
- The breathable insert is surrounded by insulation for added warmth
- The gauntlet has cinch closure and adjustable strap to keep out snow/wind/rain
- Some users felt they weren't as warm as advertised
- Some users felt the thumb area was too big
- Doesn't have touchscreen capability
Highlighted by Gore-Tex technology, the Gordini Gauntlet Mitts provide 100 percent all-weather resistance and warmth in a stylish design.
Gore-Tex is 100 percent water-resistant and windproof, and designed to keep you dry and comfortable all day long.
Featuring a breathable insert, the mittens also have polyester insulation for added warmth, a durable polyurethane and leather palm for a better grip, and a cinch closure and adjustable wrist strap on the gauntlet to keep out the wind, snow, and rain.
Find more Gordini Gore-Tex Gauntlet Mitts information and reviews here.
What are the Best Warm Ski Mittens?
When you're shopping for ski mittens, warmth is obviously a feature you need. Explanation not needed. Some models are warmer than others, but all are designed to keep your hands comfortable in frigid temperatures. From personal experience and reading reviews, many users agree mittens with 3M Thinsulate insulation or down filling tend to be the warmest.
What's the Difference Between Ski & Snowboarding Mittens?
In reality, there isn't much difference at all. A lot of skiiers prefer to wear gloves with actual separated fingers slots because it might be easier to hold onto the poles. Snowboarders don't have poles so their main objective is to keep warm and many believe mittens are warmer than gloves.
Are These Ski Mittens Unisex?
While most of the mittens on the above list are unisex, there are gender-specific women's ski mittens as well as models for men and kids.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.