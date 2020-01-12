Who is Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend and Former Fiancee Crystal Espinal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his ex-girlfriend Crystal Espinal have found their way into the headlines several times over the past few years. During Hill’s 2019 campaign, injury setbacks limited him to just 12 regular season games, and he has gone scoreless in five of his last six contests. However, Hill’s interactions off the field with Espinal have been arguably more headline-grabbing.

Hill has been involved in several cases of domestic abuse surrounding Espinal. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to choking his then-girlfriend Espinal, who was pregnant at the time. Two additional incidents occurred in March of 2019, and during one incident Hill’s son sustained a broken arm. The District Attorney’s office declined to file charges against Hill for the incidents.

Espinal and Hill Both Work to Spend Time With Their Son

Despite the bad press, both Hill and Espinal remain focused on the care and raising of their children. Hill is seeking joint custody to spend more time with his son, and Espinal shares her son’s antics frequently on social media.

Hill isn’t shy about showing his love for his son in the media either. From the beginning of the string of allegations, Hill made it quite clear that the welfare and health of his son was his number one priority. Like Espinal, Hill posts plenty of photos on social media with his son. His son frequently attends Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on his father.

No kid is complete without a childhood dog to grow up with. Thankfully, Hill also added a pair of rescue puppies to the family in December.

Hill and Espinal Welcomed Twins Last Year

In addition to their 4-year-old son, Espinal and Hill also reportedly welcomed twins in July of last year. Following their birth, Espinal filed a petition with the Johnson County District Court to establish child support and supervised visits with the children. The petition also served to confirm the paternity of the twins.

Neither Hill nor Espinal have publically posted any photos of their twins on social media. However, Espinal recently featured all three children in a digital Christmas card on Instagram.

Results of the paternity test and Hill’s request for shared custody of his son have yet to be determined.

