Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Adopts Two Adorable Puppies From Kansas City Shelter [PHOTO]

Who said cats and dogs couldn’t be best friends?

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, appropriately nicknamed ‘Cheetah’ for his blazing fast foot speed, welcomed a pair of new canine friends to his family. Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, located in Mission, Kansas, first posted the photo to their Facebook page on Friday.

Hill later shared the news – and the dogs’ names – on his Instagram account. According to the post, the pups are named Heaven and Sky. A reply comment posted by the shelter added, “He was SOO happy when we brought them out to him and they both just started giving him TONS of kisses!”

It also didn’t take long for Chiefs fans to find the photo and share in Hill’s delight.

Tyreek adopted two puppies today from a local rescue and the picture is giving me life 😍 — Rach (@rachel_sashel) December 14, 2019

Hill First Discovered His Speed Because of Wild Animals

While he didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, he did participate in the drill during his college Pro Day at the University of West Alabama. According to DraftScout.com, Hill registered official times of 4.28 and 4.29 seconds.

But as ESPN’s Adam Teicher wrote in a December 2016 story, the 25-year-old wide receiver first discovered his unique talent during an unexpected run-in with some wild animals.

“I was about 6 years old,” said the Douglas, Georgia native. “My older cousins took me on this dirt road. There (were), like, wild dogs. It was crazy. I was the youngest. My cousins were, like, 12 and I’m the youngest. So the dogs came and I outran everybody. I was scared, though. I was the first one to make it back to the house.”

One thing’s for certain – Hill was one cool cat under the circumstances.

